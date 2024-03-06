5 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy For A DIY Car Paint Job
A DIY car paint job is a big project. It involves many steps and a lot of preparation. While painting your own vehicle can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, it comes with its fair share of challenges and requires a bit more automotive experience than something basic like an oil change. That's primarily because you'll need to disassemble large portions of your car before painting it. You'll also need to spend a considerable amount of time prepping the vehicle, which includes removing the old paint, fixing any holes or corrosion on the body, eliminating dents, and masking off the areas you don't want to paint with tape and paper. For these tasks, you'll need to have the proper tools.
Your DIY paint job can look as good as a professional job with the proper equipment. However, without access to the correct tools, your paint job will likely look a lot less pretty, and it may even fade, peel, or corrode quickly if you misapply the paint. Fortunately, you don't have to spend big bucks to get your hands on quality equipment. Harbor Freight, known for its dependable and affordable tools, has got you covered. From trim tools to paint guns and respirators, these Harbor Freight finds will come in handy for your DIY paint job.
Pittsburgh Nonmarring Scraper Set
One of the first things you need to do when preparing to paint your car is remove or mask off the parts and areas you don't plan to paint. Typically, this involves removing window seals and various trim components, like wheel wells, mud flaps, and badges. You can do this using numerous tools, like a knife or flathead screwdriver, but the best and safest method is to use plastic scrapers or trim tools. Because these tools are made from plastic, you're much less likely to damage any components while removing them. Scrapers and trim tools protect your car and its parts from scratches, marring, and scrapes and are essential items for any home tool kit.
The Pittsburgh Nonmarring Scraper Set from Harbor Freight is an effective and affordable way to safeguard your vehicle when prepping for paint. The four-piece set contains scrapers with widths of ¾-inch, ⅞-inch, 1-inch, and 1-½-inch. Each scraper is built using a durable composite, meaning they're strong enough to hit with a hammer but gentle enough to use on your car without causing damage. You can sharpen the edges with a file to tailor the tools to your needs or refresh the scrapers after many uses.
Central Pneumatic 20 oz. HVLP Gravity Feed Air Spray Paint Gun
You can do a rattle can paint job with spray paint if you choose. But if you want your DIY paint job to look professional and sparkle like a diamond, you need a quality air-powered paint gun. Pneumatic paint guns use pressurized air from a compressor to deliver an even stream of paint. Most guns accomplish this using what's called high volume, low pressure (HVLP) technology. This technology ensures that enough paint comes out of the tool to coat your car evenly but at a speed that won't cause the paint to bounce off the vehicle or splatter. To use a paint gun, you'll also need an air compressor, which will come in handy for innumerable other auto repair and bodywork jobs, and a few additional parts, like a regulator, filter, and an air hose.
The Central Pneumatic 20 oz. HVLP Gravity Feed Air Spray Gun from Harbor Freight is an excellent entry-level paint gun that can take your DIY paint job to the next level. The gun is good for 15 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of painting at 40 PSI and features a stunning nickel-plated finish to provide wear and corrosion resistance. The gun includes a 20-ounce paint cup, but filters, regulators, and other attachments are sold separately.
Gerson Paint & Body Respirator Kit
Ideally, you should paint your car in an enclosed environment, like a paint booth or even your garage. Doing so helps avoid damage and defects caused by things like the wind, sun, and dust. However, the downside to painting in a closed-off space is that there won't be a lot of fresh air to breathe, especially once you start painting. As a general rule, safety should always come first, which is why you need a quality respirator to protect yourself from the paint fumes.
Fortunately, Harbor Freight sells the Gerson Paint & Body Respirator Kit. The NIOSH-approved kit includes one half-mask respirator made from silicone, two P100 pancake filters, four P95 particulate filters, two filter retainers, and two G01 organic vapor cartridges. The filters provide between 95% and 99.97% filtration efficiency against particulates and liquid aerosols, and each is disposable and can be replaced as needed. The mask features easy-to-adjust straps, and the kit comes with a hygiene guard for convenient and safe storage.
Ranger Full Coverage Disposable Protective Suit
It's not only the outside environment you need to worry about when painting your car — it's your own body, too. Parking your vehicle in an enclosed space is the first step toward preventing dust and the elements from damaging your paint job. The second step is protecting your car from yourself. That's because, whether we know it or not, our bodies and clothes tend to carry a lot of oils, lint, hair, and other things that we don't want to stick to our fresh paint job. The best way to prevent yourself from transferring pet hair or anything else to your freshly painted vehicle is to wear a lightweight set of coveralls.
The Ranger Full Coverage Disposable Protective Suit from Harbor Freight is an affordable way to protect your paint job from yourself. It's made from lightweight, non-woven polypropylene, providing full-body coverage while remaining breathable and comfortable. It features boots and a hood to ensure that you're fully covered and to minimize dust, lint, and hair transfer. The suit is liquid-resistant to protect your base layer of clothing, while its low price means you can toss it in the trash once you wrap up your paint job.
Warrior 10 Amp, 7 in. Variable-Speed Rotary Polisher/Sander
Before starting your DIY paint job and after finishing it, you'll need a polishing/sanding tool. You need to sand the old paint and any rust or corrosion from the body before painting it, and you'll definitely want to polish and buff your new paint job to a glimmering shine once you finish. You could perform these tasks by hand, but that will cost you a significant amount of time and muscle power. Alternatively, you can purchase a polishing tool to help you wrap up the job in a fraction of the time while also saving your arms and hands.
The Warrior 10 Amp, 7 in. Variable-Speed Rotary Polisher/Sander from Harbor Freight can help you do just that. Its 10-amp motor spins at 3,500 RPM, while a variable speed trigger allows you to dial in your speed for added precision and control. It features a six-speed dial and a lock-on button to save your hands during extended painting sessions. Swap between polishing and sanding wheels as necessary, and choose between two handle styles for optimal comfort, security, and control.
Why were these tools chosen?
We chose the tools on this list based on user reviews and practicality. First of all, each item covered in this article is highly rated by real-life customers. Every tool averages 4-4.5 stars, and customers rave about the affordability and usefulness of the items. Finally, we searched for tools that are actually helpful when it comes to painting your car. Every device we covered has real applications and will actively improve your DIY car painting experience, whether in the form of added safety, convenience, or productivity.
Harbor Freight Tools was chosen because this retail chain offers a wide range of affordable tools and equipment for DIY enthusiasts, mechanics, and professionals. It's known for its low prices and frequent discounts, and for automotive projects specifically, there isn't a more reputable spot to stock up your garage with the right materials to get the job done right.