Who Makes Harbor Freight's Paint Sprayers & How Much Do They Cost?
Whether you're looking to give your car a fresh paint job, liven up your living space, or touch up your furniture, a quality paint sprayer can be your best friend on your next project. While taking some considerable prep work before use, paint sprayers are generally better at providing a quality coat of paint than the likes of rollers, paint brushes, or spray paint cans while also getting the job done in much less time. If you're already a hardcore Harbor Freight shopper, then you may already be eyeing the established hardware chain to purchase a paint sprayer for yourself.
While a generally trusted chain that offers lower prices than its competitors, certain Harbor Freight products and providers have proven to be a hit or miss with tool aficionados. As a result, it's understandable to want to know who makes Harbor Freight's paint sprayers before getting your own.
As with the many Harbor Freight brands out there, pinpointing a specific manufacturer isn't always straightforward, as the company is known for switching between providers often. Currently, Harbor Freight's paint sprayer line up is composed of three brands: Avanti, Central Pneumatic, and Spectrum. The latter also includes a handful of paint sprayers under the Black Widow by Spectrum line that offer a wider range of precise controls and longer lifespan.
How much do Harbor Freight paint sprayers cost?
The price of a paint sprayer from Harbor Freight varies widely. Avanti paint sprayers are the most represented from Harbor Freight. The paint sprayers, most consisting of the electric variety, themselves range in cost from $79.99 for the Handheld HVLP Paint & Stain Sprayer and to $599.99 for the 5 Stage HVLP Paint Sprayer. Central Pneumatic carries air paint sprayers that go for between $14.97 for the 33 oz. LVLP General Purpose Air Spray Gun to $69.99 for the 20 oz. HVLP Gravity Feed Air Spray Gun.
Spectrum has three electric air spray guns that cost between $99.99 for the 32 oz. Professional HTE Compliant Siphon Air Spray Gun and $129.99 for the Premium HVLP Gravity-Feed Air Spray Gun with Side Fan Control. Finally, the Black Widow by Spectrum line possess four air spray paint guns that all cost $179.99 and are either HVLP Gravity-Feed or HTE Gravity Feed. The Black Widow by Spectrum line also has the highest-rated paint sprayer within Harbor Freight's selection, with the Professional HTE Compliant Gravity-Feed Air Spray Gun with Rear Fan Control sporting a 4.9 out of 5-star rating average. Overall, it's safe to say most of these are of quality while remaining economically priced compared to other retailers such as Lowe's or The Home Depot.