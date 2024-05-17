Who Makes Harbor Freight's Paint Sprayers & How Much Do They Cost?

Whether you're looking to give your car a fresh paint job, liven up your living space, or touch up your furniture, a quality paint sprayer can be your best friend on your next project. While taking some considerable prep work before use, paint sprayers are generally better at providing a quality coat of paint than the likes of rollers, paint brushes, or spray paint cans while also getting the job done in much less time. If you're already a hardcore Harbor Freight shopper, then you may already be eyeing the established hardware chain to purchase a paint sprayer for yourself.

While a generally trusted chain that offers lower prices than its competitors, certain Harbor Freight products and providers have proven to be a hit or miss with tool aficionados. As a result, it's understandable to want to know who makes Harbor Freight's paint sprayers before getting your own.

As with the many Harbor Freight brands out there, pinpointing a specific manufacturer isn't always straightforward, as the company is known for switching between providers often. Currently, Harbor Freight's paint sprayer line up is composed of three brands: Avanti, Central Pneumatic, and Spectrum. The latter also includes a handful of paint sprayers under the Black Widow by Spectrum line that offer a wider range of precise controls and longer lifespan.