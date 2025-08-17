Here's What You Should Look For When Buying A Phone Charger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a phone charger can feel overwhelming. With so many products on the market, it's easy for your eyes to glaze over as you browse spec sheets and sort through marketing buzzwords. Things were much simpler back when major phone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung included chargers in the box; these days, you're left to fend for yourself. But getting the wrong charger can be a major headache: It might charge your phone slowly or, in the most extreme cases, even damage it. Thankfully, choosing the right charger for your phone is easy if you know what to look for.

In general, you can sort charger specifications into two buckets: those that are necessary to charge your phone optimally, and optional features that may make your life more convenient. The most important things to look for when choosing a phone charger are its charging speed, so that it charges your phone as fast as possible, as well as support for standards like USB-PD that help the device stay healthy while doing so. You can then move on to exploring other charging perks, like multiple ports to charge multiple mobile devices simultaneously, or chargers made with cutting-edge materials like gallium nitride that make them more portable and efficient. Let's dive deeper into what you should look for when buying a phone charger, and why.