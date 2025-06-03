Is It Normal For A Phone Charger To Get Hot?

When charging a device, be it a smartphone, laptop, or anything else, it's completely normal for the charging brick to warm up a bit. Especially if your phone includes convenient features like fast charging — and is paired with the fastest charger for your phone — you're likely to feel a bit of heat coming from both the charger and the phone itself. There are some things you can do to mitigate the warmth if it worries you. For example, some light overheating is likely if you leave your phone plugged in after the battery has fully charged, so it's a good idea to unplug once it hits 100%. It's always a good idea to be conscious of your battery health and follow tips to stop your phone from overheating. In general, though, mild warmth from the charger is not anything to worry about.

Advertisement

However, you should be concerned if you notice the charger is not merely warm, but hot. If the charging brick is becoming uncomfortable to touch, and especially if it's painful, you should unplug it immediately from the power source and disconnect any charging cables. Such intense heat indicates a critical problem with either the charger itself, the power source, or in some cases the device being charged.

Runaway heat can easily lead to a meltdown or a fire, and in either scenario the charger may begin to off-gas toxic chemicals in the form of smoke. If you notice any smoke or strange smells while unplugging a hot charger, leave the area immediately and contact the relevant emergency services for your location. Whatever you do, don't drop the charger in water, as this can make things a lot worse.

Advertisement