Why Are Some USB Ports Green? Here's What It Means

There are multiple generations of Quick Charge, with Quick Charge 5 being the latest. You can consult this PDF from Qualcomm listing every Quick Charge equipped device and its supported version of the standard. Importantly, every generation of Quick Charge is backwards compatible with all previous generations. That means you could still use a Quick Charge 5 charger to charge a Quick Charge 3 capable smartphone. However, you'd only be getting Quick Charge 3 speeds. Additionally, you must be using a cable that supports high speed charging.

Importantly, there's no rule saying that a company can't make a USB port green just for fun even if it doesn't have Quick Charge, or that it must make the port green if it does. While USB colors are a useful tool in helping you figure out the capabilities of your devices' USB ports, they are not proof. You should double check the manufacturer specifications in the user manual or online documentation to determine the precise capabilities of your USB ports.

While other colors, like the officially implemented blue USB ports are more common, that's because they're part of a non-mandatory color-coding scheme loosely used by manufacturers. However, some USB ports are to signify other technologies implemented by specific companies, and the bright green USB port is one such example. It may easily be confused with other, similar colors. Moreover, the color of a USB port can often be misleading. So, let's move on to disambiguate the green port from another USB color it can be confused with.

