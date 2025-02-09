7 Of The Most Useful USB Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon
Is there anything more satisfying than a gadget? Human evolution was predicated on the creation of tools that become extensions of us, and we've never stopped making little devices that improve our lives. Maybe that's why the perfect little gizmo scratches an itch deep within us. Just as our ancient ancestors made tools and shared their designs with others, we still love to show our friends and family a cool new gadget that makes our lives even 1% easier. The difference is that our ancestors couldn't buy their gadgets on Amazon with two-day shipping. We can.
Another thing primitive societies didn't have is the USB interface. Thanks to its multiple capabilities such as data transfer and charging, the Universal Serial Bus has enabled the rise of countless gadgets that work seamlessly with our computers and smartphones. And to bring everything full circle, you can buy some of the most useful USB gadgets on Amazon. Just as our rapidly evolving ancestors guided each other through toolmaking to navigate a hostile world, I will guide you through some of the most useful gadgets for sale on the world's largest e-retailer, which is basically the same thing. To make this list, these products had to be practical for a wide variety of people. However, they also had to have some element of fun or pleasurability, an element of product design far too often forgotten in the modern world. It doesn't matter how useful a gadget is if it's unpleasant to use. So, here are seven of the most useful gadgets you can buy on Amazon.
Shure MVX2U Audio Interface
To exist online in the 2020s is to exist in a world of audio and video content. If you want to make content for TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, you'll need a good microphone. The problem is, most good microphones use an XLR connection, an analog connector meant for music studios, not phones and computers. To make them work, you need to choose an audio interface, which is a device that converts analog audio signals into digital ones while routing power into the microphone and more. However, most audio interfaces are about the size of a brick, and are meant to be kept on a desk. That's where the Shure MVX2U comes in. It's an audio interface that fits in the palm of your hand and attaches to the stem of an XLR microphone, giving you a USB-C digital connection that can attach to a computer or mobile device for professional audio quality on the go.
I've had an MVX2U for a while, and the only downside is that I keep losing it. Recording high quality interviews and other speaking content is a breeze, since all I need is my phone and microphone. The MVX2U snaps into place right on the microphone, so it's almost like it's not even there. In addition to the USB-C output, the MVX2U has a 3.5mm headphone jack for monitoring, and there are companion apps for mobile and desktop to give you more controls. It's so simple and easy to use that it's even easier to forget how incredible it is that Shure packed a whole audio interface into this thing. $130 is a tough but overall fair price, and if you work with microphones regularly, you'll definitely find a use for it.
BenQ ScreenBar Halo monitor light
If you do a lot of work at a desktop computer, you know how awful eye strain can be. There are other annoyances, too, such as not being able to see what's on your desk because you've got a monitor shining in your eyes. However, a good monitor light bar can alleviate those issues and others. These nifty lamps clip onto the top of your monitor and shine a light downward. However, a poor quality monitor light bar can shine onto your display, causing glare. Luckily, the BenQ ScrenBar Halo comes from a company known for its color accurate monitors and has been consistently well reviewed for its ability to accurately direct light away from your screen.
The ScreenBar Halo has several benefits that justify its admittedly high price tag of $179. First, it uses a wireless and ergonomically angled control panel, with the light itself connected on a single USB connector. This means you won't have to reach up and fiddle with the bar itself to turn it on or off, which could wobble it around and ruin its positioning. Second, it includes a bias light that shines from the back of the display. This is important because if you're using a bright monitor in front of a dark wall, your eyes get tired from the continuous contrast. A lack of bias lighting can even cause tension headaches (I currently have one on while writing this). And, in addition to relieving strain, bias light can cause you to perceive more contrast (the difference between the lightest and darkest areas of an image) in your monitor. Whether you're a workaholic or a video gamer, this is a great addition to your setup.
Samsung T9 Portable SSD
Did you know that Skrillex once lost an entire album because someone stole his laptop from a hotel room in Italy? Or that streaming services like Max have deleted entire series such as "Westworld" from catalogs? It's more important than ever to keep backups of your most important files or beloved entertainment on a physical backup drive. But even then, things can get hairy. I've learned the hard way by losing important files that not all SSDs are made equal, and cheaper ones will get corrupted if you so much as look at them wrong (yes, I'm talking about you, SanDisk Extreme). After that particular debacle, I put my money where my tech expertise is and finally ponied up for a couple of Samsung T9 SSDs.
Simply put, the T9 is an SSD that is known to have low failure rates. Other design elements help, too. Unlike the SanDisk Extreme's rubberized coating, which does very little for impact absorption, the T9 has a thick, drop resistant rubber jacket around the outside. Unlike many cheaper options, the T9 also has a built-in cooling system to help enable its jaw-dropping 2,000MB per-second read/write speeds over a USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface (if that sounds like Klingon to you, here's our explainer on the difference between USB 2.0 and 3.0 generations). It's one of the fastest portable SSDs you can buy.
Here's a tip: the T9 commands a hefty price tag, so you should look for sales and deals. Samsung will often have the best deals — along with a steep discount, I got a free 128 GB SD card and reader for free with my T9 — but Amazon offers them from time to time, too.
Yomile Rechargeable Air Duster and Vacuum
Do you have pets whose hair all over your workspace reminds you of how much they love you? Or maybe you just enjoy snacking while you work, meaning the occasional stray crumb finds its way into your keyboard. Perhaps you regularly clean your computer and are sick of buying cans of compressed air. Whatever the reason for your dusty or dirty desk, a USB rechargeable air duster and vacuum combo is the perfect solution. The Yomile compressed air duster is a great solution. Having tried a few rechargeable air dusters, this one is the best in a few ways. Most importantly, it charges with a generic USB cable rather than a proprietary barrel connector so you won't be out of luck if you lose the included one.
Yomile offers this air duster in three different power configurations: 120,000, 150,000, or 250,000 RPM, ranging in price from $40 to $60. Of course, more rotations per minute means more blowing and sucking power, so the top-tier model is probably worth it for particularly stubborn hair, dust, or heavier particles. Purchasers who left reviews seem happiest with the high speed model ("My breathing almost stopped," said one customer who pointed it at themselves). Praise has also been left for the midrange option, which also has an LED light on the front so you can see what you're cleaning when you get up in the crevices of a computer case.
Waterproof USB rechargeable lighter
Are you still using a fire based lighter like some sort of caveman? What you really need is a lighter fit for the 21st century — one that gets its refills from a computer, not from a butane canister. This LcFun Electric Dual Arc Lighter will likely serve you well, as it's one of the more fully featured versions of such a product. Not only does it recharge over USB-C, meaning you'll never have to buy fuel for it, but the tip of the lighter extends out on a gooseneck hose so you can get the heating element into tight places like the inside of a furnace or the bowl of a pipe.
Aside from the heating element, this lighter also comes with a built-in flashlight, doubling its functionality and making it a great addition to your everyday carry. The light has three modes, comprising low power, high power, and strobe. It can clip onto a carabiner, and it comes with a lanyard and a whistle. And while normal lighters blow out with the slightest breeze and are ruined by contact with water, the LcFun lighter has an IP56 dust and water resistance rating (here's our explainer on IP ratings if you want to know how much water it can withstand). It also comes with a gift box, which makes this a perfect gadget to buy for someone who loves to hike, camp, or otherwise explore the outdoors.
Amazon customers seem to love this lighter, with one review entitled "Waterproof and compact" drawing attention to the durability, long battery life, and pocketable size of the product. "Purchased to add to my prepping kit," reads another, "but now everyone I show it to wants one".
Meatanty Tiny Mouse Jiggler
The next gadget on this list is the Meatanty Metal Tiny Mouse Jiggler, a teeny tiny USB dongle that plugs into your computer and moves your cursor around on screen. It has a power button and a mode switching button embedded in the front, with a tiny display up top. There are three modes that moves the cursor around a small portion of the screen, a large portion, or so imperceptibly that you can barely tell it's moving.
Why would anyone want this? Well, if you have to ask, you probably don't need it. But if you work for an employer that tracks your computer activity to make sure you're glued to your workstation, you're probably in the market for a mouse jiggler that can best your boss's Big Brother antics. Not all mouse jigglers can help to overcome employee monitoring software, which keeps getting better at detecting the mouse patterns created by jigglers, which is why this jiggler has multiple modes with random tracks. However, we can make no guarantees it'll work against the particular software tools your particular employer uses, so don't assume this is a bulletproof option and don't unnecessarily jeopardize your job by using it without further research.
There are other uses for a mouse jiggler, too. If you're a video gamer who's tired of getting kicked out of online games for inactivity, this is the solution. Taking your dog outside shouldn't mean you get booted back to orbit in "Destiny 2" (an example definitely not sourced from personal experience). Reviews for the Meatanty Mouse Jiggler are overwhelmingly positive, with several remote workers appreciative of its functionality, claiming it has worked without being detected.
Bysameyee 4K USB Digital Microscope
Do you need a Bysameyee 4K Wireless USB Microscope that plugs into your computer or phone? Probably not. But would it be useful to have one? Absolutely. From DIY projects that require precision to household repairs, a microscope has plenty of applications outside of stereotypical settings like a scientific laboratory. And speaking of science, if you have kids, it can be a fun tool to help them explore the natural world by using it to examine plants, bugs, and more. Simply plug it into a USB port and you're ready to explore. It also works wirelessly over Wi-Fi, though some reviewers had mixed results in that mode.
Based on the photos shared by customers in their Amazon reviews, it appears that this microscope can capture some pretty detailed images at pretty high levels of magnification. It goes up to 1,000 times zoom, and can take photos or record video. It also has LED lights to help illuminate subjects. Reviewers have used it to examine collectibles like coins, natural objects like leaves and insects, and even subpixel arrays in digital displays, with some noting that it does indeed work well as an educational tool for kids. You shouldn't expect lab-grade results, but at $42, it's not asking a lab grade price. However, for the best results, you'll probably want to use the included metal stand to stabilize the camera.
How these gadgets were selected (methodology)
Each of the products on this list was subject either to personal hands-on testing, or a thorough examination of consumer reviews to ensure that these recommendations adhere to SlashGear's rigorous editorial standards.