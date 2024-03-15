5 Things To Consider When Buying An Audio Interface

An audio interface is an essential piece of equipment for any musician looking to record live music. It connects musical equipment, such as microphones and instruments, to your computer and is essential for any live band or solo musician. Not all audio interfaces are built the same, however, so it's important to pick carefully and choose an interface that meets your requirements.

There are multiple things to look for when hunting for an audio interface. Many of the key differing features depend on the size of your ensemble, the environment you'll be recording or performing in, and the types of instruments you'll be using. For example, a live band will require different types of inputs than a solo guitarist needs. Besides the obvious differences, there are some more nuanced features to look for that can deliver better sound quality and amplification if you're looking to produce professional audio.

Unlike some audio equipment that is a waste of money—an audio interface is a must-have for any musician who wants to produce or record music. All you need is a good laptop for music production, an audio interface, and a simple DAW like GarageBand 10, and you're ready to start producing some high-quality audio.