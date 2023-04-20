5 Of The Best Laptops For Music Production In 2023

The MacBook Pro's ability to run Logic Pro isn't its only advantage — it's also a powerhouse that can even rival desktops. Since Apple started replacing Intel CPUs with its own proprietary chips, its entire line of laptops has been on an impressive run. Any of the recent MacBook Pros would be an excellent choice for music production, but if you have the budget, you'll want the 2023 MacBook Pro for its superior performance, as well as its 16-inch screen option to give you more room to work.

The 2023 base model uses an Apple M2 Pro chip with a 12‑core CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD, with the option to customize and make it even more powerful. With a setup like this, you'll be able to smoothly run any music software you can throw at your laptop, as well as run other programs in the background.

The 2023 MacBook Pro doesn't skimp on ports, which can be key for music production. Along with a MagSafe 3 port, it includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and thankfully, a headphone jack. Of course, all of this comes with a literal price. If you're running on a limited budget, these perks might not be enough to justify the cost of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at a whopping $2,499 and only goes higher from there.