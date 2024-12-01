10 Of The Fastest Portable SSDs You Can Buy

Portable storage has improved in leaps and bounds since the days of the humble floppy disk. File sizes have grown immensely over the years — Windows 11 demands 64 GB of hard drive space, while Windows 95 only needed 35 MB — and so portable storage has had to keep up with this ever-increasing demand for hard drive space.

The portable solid state drive (SSD) first came to market in the mid 2010s from brands like Glyph, Samsung, and Western Digital. These early portable SSDs weren't as capacious as their mechanical cousins — WD's My Passport external hard drives offered up to 3 TB of storage, whereas the My Passport SSD topped out at 1 TB — but they made up for it by doubling the transfer rate. They were also more expensive, but that's the price you had to pay for performance.

In the decade or so since those early portable SSDs, we've seen them grow in size — you can now get 8 TB portable SSDs, which should be more than enough for all but the most dedicated data hoarders — and speed, with the fastest portable SSDs now running rings around their mechanical cousins thanks to new standards like USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4. Speed isn't the only criterion to consider when shopping for a portable SSD, of course, but if you're looking for speedy storage above all else, read on. We've ordered this list of 10 based on transfer rates listed in megabytes per second (MB/s)

