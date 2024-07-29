How To Move Your Steam Games To A Different Drive On Your Windows Computer

If you're a PC gamer, you're likely familiar with Steam. The games management software developed by Valve has become an industry standard, boasting a massive library of titles. Despite the efforts of companies like Epic Games to compete with their own launchers, Steam remains the storefront of choice for a large number of PC gamers. But if you've built up a library of games, there comes a time when storage restraints will necessitate moving your collection elsewhere on your PC. Can Steam accommodate that kind of game management?

There are plenty of reasons you might want to move your games. Maybe your boot drive is getting full, so you added a second drive for your games collection, or you're just reorganizing your file system. Whatever the case, you're looking for a no-fuss method to transfer your Steam games to that second drive. You might be worried that moving the games will cause Steam to lose track of them, and whatever else happens, you want to avoid waiting for games to redownload.

Thankfully, Steam is extremely customizable and makes the process of transferring your games to another location on your Windows PC relatively easy. You'll still want to back up your games before proceeding, just in case, but in this guide, you'll learn not only how to move your games, but how to do it safely. This process should work identically on any version of Windows, but for the best results, you'll want to be on Windows 10 or 11. So, here's how to safely and easily move your Steam games to a different folder or drive on your PC.