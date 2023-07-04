How To Find Your Hidden Steam Games

When your Steam library becomes sufficiently large in size, you may occasionally need to do a spot of pruning in order to keep it neat. Perhaps there are some dumb meme games you bought on a whim that you're tired of looking at, or maybe there are a few beta versions that had separate downloads from full games. Whatever the case, it's a bunch of miscellany taking up space in your library. The best way to clean it up is to simply hide it from view.

However, what are you supposed to do if you change your mind about a game you hid and want it back? Or more importantly, if you hid a game that you actually care about by accident? Worry not, a hidden Steam game isn't gone forever. It's just a little out of the way of the rest of your library, easily tracked down if you know where to look.