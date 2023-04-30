How To Add Custom Art To Steam Library Games

One of the cool things about the Steam PC game launcher is that you can add external game executables to your library and run them through it. Not only do you get the added convenience of the in-game overlay, with access to your friends and screenshots while playing, but it's also a great way to keep your entire PC collection consolidated in one visible spot.

The only downside to this feature is that, when you add a non-Steam game to your Library, it shows up as an empty box with the name of the program in it. While not necessarily a problem, it does clash quite a bit with the neat and orderly aesthetics of a populated Steam library's layout. Luckily, Valve thought of that and added the option for users to add custom library art, allowing you to keep your library in tip-top shape and allow gamers to get a little creative, should they wish.