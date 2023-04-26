How To Request A Refund On Steam (And What Games Qualify)

While Steam's refund policy is generally pretty lax, that doesn't mean that there are no rules whatsoever. There are two major tenets that govern whether or not you will receive a refund for a Steam game. First, you need to have less than 2 hours of playtime logged on the game. It doesn't matter if you were actively playing or not, if the game was running for more than two hours, you're out of luck.

Secondly, you need to have owned the game for fewer than 14 days. Two weeks is plenty of time to decide if you like a game or not, so don't leave it til the last minute. The only exception to this rule is pre-orders. You can refund a pre-order at any time prior to a game's actual release, though once it does release, the two-week countdown kicks in.

You can technically still submit a refund request even if you're outside of these rules, but those kinds of requests are usually only granted in extenuating circumstances. As a side note, you can request a refund for DLC, as long as it's been less than two weeks and you have less than 2 hours in the game it's for since purchasing it. However, Steam cannot refund consumable DLC like in-game items or level-ups.