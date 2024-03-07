4 Ways To Customize Your Steam Profile Just For You

PC gaming is one of the most populated spheres in the entertainment industry. Owing to the sheer number of combinations one can have while building a PC, you don't need to go all out and spend in the thousands just to play casual RPG games. On the other hand, if you do decide to splurge and grab the bleeding-edge hardware of today, you'll be delighted to find that you can run practically any game on ultra settings with high framerates.

When it comes to game distribution platforms on Windows and Linux, Steam is the biggest name in the game — with over 33 million concurrent users as of 2023. Apart from being home to thousands of the best games, Steam lets its users create profiles, join groups, and interact with the community. Though not mandatory to enjoy games, users find pride in customizing their Steam profiles to fit their aesthetic and make it truly their own.

There are various ways you can add a touch of personality to your Steam profile. Some of these ideas are as simple as changing your profile picture, while others go deep into the DIY customizability route to craft a profile that is one of a kind. If you are someone looking to add a little flare to their gaming profile on Steam, here are a few ways to do so!