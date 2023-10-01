How To Make A GIF In Photoshop

Scrolling through the internet, whether that's on a social media app or your favorite website, isn't complete without encountering at least a couple of GIFs now and then. This image file type has indeed conquered the web because, unlike JPGs or PNGs, they're dynamic and fun to view. This makes them the perfect format not only for creating funny memes but also for conveying ideas and messages for advertisements.

If you're thinking of using a GIF on your social media platform or blog, there's a host of websites where you can download them, including Giphy, Pixabay, and Tenor. However, if you want to generate a GIF using your personal photos, you can turn to Adobe Photoshop instead. Photoshop comes complete with tools to help you convert a series of static images to a looping animated GIF, and don't fret — the process is actually pretty easy. We'll walk you through exactly how to make a custom GIF with Photoshop.