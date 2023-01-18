10 Most Helpful Photoshop Shortcuts

With the rise of photography and imagery, it has become more important than ever to make pictures look as great as possible. This is why the photography industry has seen major advancements in camera technology, on both professional cameras and mobile devices. But even more remarkable are the developments we're enjoying on the software side, in terms of editing and processing images. This is where Adobe Photoshop comes in. It is one of the most versatile software used today to push photo editing to its limits and create amazing results for its users.

Anyone who has used Photoshop knows how packed it is with features. From the editing tools on the left panel to the color and swatch options on the right, these features are such that it can be easy to forget where they are located and how to use some of them. Fortunately, keyboard shortcuts provide a great solution. They not only ease the experience of photo editing but also help get work done faster. These keyboard shortcuts can improve your creative process, reduce your output time, and help you get ahead of the competition.

We've selected a small fraction of widely applicable Photoshop shortcuts below. Regardless of the use case, we're certain that you will find them immensely useful in your practice.