Best PC Games Released In 2023 So Far
The year 2023 has some big AAA titles dropping along with some incredible indie games. From industry giants like Blizzard, Square Enix, and Electronic Arts (EA), to the rising stars of the indie scene, game studios have unleashed a plethora of eagerly awaited titles that have captivated players worldwide.
Prepare to be immersed in a whirlwind of digital adventures as you guide bumbling humans through mazes in Humanity or plunge into the depths of Barotrauma's perilous underwater realms. This year's lineup is a testament to the power of gaming, delivering breathtaking open worlds, compelling narratives, and games that push the boundaries of what's possible on the platform.
Whether you're playing on Steam or Battle.Net, here is a selection of the best PC games released in 2023 so far. These impressive titles showcase the height of gaming excellence, with engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and innovative mechanics that have the ability to transport players through time and space. Your gaming odyssey starts here.
Barotrauma
Barotrauma has emerged from Steam's early access phase, unveiling its final form in 2023. This passion project draws inspiration from games like Space Station 13 and Among Us, with a rogue-like twist.
In Barotrauma, players embark on an intense underwater adventure where each player assumes a crucial role as a member of a submarine crew. Whether maintaining the vessel's operations, fending off sea creatures, or braving encounters with eldritch sea gods while hopped-up on meth and painkillers, everyone has their part to play.
While Barotrauma's visuals may appear quirky, with characters occasionally ragdolling through the submarine, it's all part of the experience. You'll be too busy to notice while you're interacting with literally everything. Barotrauma is incredibly overengineered and encourages extensive interactions, which can lead to some funny situations like filling your dive suit's air tank with fuel by accident.
Plumb the depths of Barotrauma and explore a world that defies conventions. Whether single-player with NPCs or cooperative multiplayer, you'll forge bonds with your crewmates and embrace the adrenaline of facing the unknown.
Pizza Tower
Pizza Tower is a game that defies conventional description. It's intentionally bizarre graphics look like they were created in MS Paint by someone on an acid trip. The story is just about as crazy. As the neighboring pizza tower threatens to unleash a laser upon you, your only option is to embark on a daring climb.
Meet Peppino Spaghetti, the maniac of this wild adventure who has a wide array of moves at his disposal, from running and dashing to executing belly flops, wall runs, and powerful punches. The game looks like a fusion of Wario Land and Sonic the Hedgehog.
The level design matches the game's offbeat art aesthetic, introducing players to a menagerie of monstrous creatures while simultaneously rescuing anthropomorphic pizza ingredients who become your loyal companions. Once you get to the end of the level, it's not over. Instead, prepare for an adrenaline-fueled race back to the beginning, all while being relentlessly pursued. If that doesn't give you a panic attack, starting the level over after getting caught will.
Pizza Tower isn't just madness covered in insanity. It's a masterclass in level design and platform gaming that forces you to embrace the chaos for a truly unforgettable gaming experience.
Dredge
Dredge is a breath of fresh air from indie game developer BlackSalt Games. Dredge forgoes flashy graphics, reboots, and high-octane gameplay for something a bit more unusual. In Dredge, players are given control of a small fishing boat after washing ashore. The local inhabitants all seem friendly but are just a bit off. With that, players are sent off into the dark waters to explore.
As you venture further into the world of Dredge, you'll uncover a realm infused with eldritch mysteries and eerie undertones. Each new area you discover reveals unsettling secrets, invoking a sense of thalassophobia – fear of deep water — that'll keep you captivated.
Engage in a satisfying gameplay loop, alternating between fishing, immersive exploration, and uncovering a haunting narrative. Dredge strikes a balance, offering ample content to enjoy without overstaying its welcome. There's plenty to explore and see, but it's not endless. By the time players get to one of the two endings, they're ready to see the credits roll, sit back, and think, "That was so cool!"
Humanity
Do you like Shiba Inu dogs and puzzles? Humanity is a hybrid puzzle platformer with several other elements mixed in just for fun. In Humanity, players control a ghost-outlined Shiba Inu as they guide a horde of bumbling humans through a puzzle maze.
While the concept may appear simple and endearing, don't be fooled. The humans are incredibly dumb and will only walk forward and follow specific instructions. As their guide, you must exercise caution, as directing them incorrectly may result in comical missteps such as wandering off a cliff. Fans of classic gaming will instantly recognize the resemblance to the Lemmings franchise.
It's not only shepherding hapless humans from point A to point B. There are also numerous 3D puzzles and enemy hordes as well. Some levels have players directing their shambling masses RTS-style with two opposing sides. Others have Metal Gear levels of stealth, while some even feel like a zombie survival game.
As if the puzzle-filled journey wasn't captivating enough, Humanity also provides an intuitive level builder that can create complex levels. Combine a Shiba Inu, unlimited levels, and multiple genres — and you'll get Humanity.
System Shock remake
Originally launched in 1994, System Shock revolutionized the FPS (First-Person Shooter) genre with its groundbreaking gameplay. Just as influential as Doom, it demonstrated that you can tell a great story alongside the action. System Shock was a trailblazer, immersing players in a fully 3D environment while prioritizing narrative depth. Its introduction of storytelling elements set the stage for industry standards seen in games like Deus Ex, Bioshock, and Dead Space.
The System Shock remake retains the essence of the original while modernizing every aspect of the game. The graphics are now modern and realistic, the soundtrack sounds amazing, and controls and quality-of-life updates make it playable today.
As System Shock approaches its 30th anniversary, this remake brings it new life. As amazing as it was in 1994, most players would be hard-pressed to slog through it in 2023. The remake provides a gateway for new players to experience gaming history and understand its profound impact on the industry.
Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi Rush is the rhythm game you always wanted. Unapologetically self-aware, this game takes the concept to all-new heights.
Our protagonist, Chai, had a surgical mishap that left him with an mp3 player embedded in his chest, allowing him to see and feel the music, and driving him to take down the villainous Vandelay Industries, the very corporation that has branded him a "defect." It's a cool premise with an unsurprisingly outstanding soundtrack. The music then synchronizes perfectly with player attack patterns, delivering a combat system reminiscent of Devil May Cry.
The humor of the game is also spot-on. The dialogue and song choice fit perfectly together to create a plucky vibe that's hard to beat. Even the boss battles have over-the-top rhythm mini-games that transform the genre of the game. Hi-Fi Rush hits all the right notes: its witty humor, combined with rhythm-based boss battles, pushes the genre's boundaries. Hi-Fi combines an engaging story, immersive gameplay, memorable characters, formidable enemies, and an epic soundtrack, making it one of the top games of 2023.
Octopath Traveler 2
Fans of JRPGs will be delighted with the second installment of Octopath Traveler. This standalone adventure introduces eight new travelers, so knowledge of the first game isn't necessary. Players will embark on a captivating journey teeming with unique enemies, a compelling narrative, and breathtaking visuals.
Octopath Traveler masterfully combines old-school RPG aesthetics with modern 3D technology, resulting in a truly distinctive visual experience. The landscapes even offer dynamic night and day cycles that can be swapped at will.
Combat is still just as fun and intricate as in the first Octopath Traveler. Unveiling the hidden strengths and weaknesses of each foe becomes a strategic puzzle that requires more than mere button-mashing. Instead, players have to approach each fight like a mini-puzzle to find out the best way to attack, defend, and slay monsters and bosses.
For players who only buy one game per year, Octopath Traveler 2 is a good choice for value. Completing just one of the main stories will take about 50+ hours of gameplay. There are also tons of secrets and expansive areas to explore that will keep you busy until our "Best PC Games of 2024" article comes out.
Street Fighter 6
Perhaps the biggest change you'll notice in Street Fighter 6 is the introduction of a modern control scheme that has the potential to redefine the entire game experience. It also includes a single-player mode if you don't play competitively.
The modern control scheme is designed to simplify the execution of special attacks. By pressing a single button, players can unleash their character's unique moves. This means that players will be able to perform combos even faster. However, there is a trade-off: these simplified controls do less damage and limit the specials available. Users can still hit the correct button combinations to perform specific moves, but it will allow players of all levels to perform awesome combos while still giving veterans and pros the fine-tuned control they want.
Street Fighter 6 also includes a single-player World Tour mode where players can free-roam and pick up fights with random NPCs. This innovative concept enhances the game's replayability and is reminiscent of old-school games like Soulcalibur 2's single-person adventure mode, Weapon Master. Street Fighter 6 tries to recapture that feeling but with only mild success. World Tour is fun, but it's not really why you get a game like Street Fighter in the first place.
Wild Hearts
If you're a fan of Monster Hunter, you've probably been watching Wild Hearts with excitement. Developed by Koei Tecmo, this next-gen hunting-style game aims to carve its own path that will inevitably be compared to the former.
Wild Hearts is visually stunning. The monsters known as Kemono are absolutely beautiful. They're reminiscent of Miyazaki's animal gods from "Princess Mononoke," but corrupted by nature. Fighting and combat move a little faster, which is no surprise since the studio that created Dynasty Warriors is behind the combat system.
Upon defeating a Kemono, players will have the opportunity to craft new weapons and equipment. While the crafting system may be simplified compared to Monster Hunter, it remains engaging in its own right. What is surprising is that there's a building system. Picture an in-combat Fortnite-style experience, where an empty field transforms into towering walls or comically giant hammers on springs.
The gameplay isn't wholly unique, but it's enough of a twist that it makes it worthwhile to check out. It's definitely a breath of fresh air in the hunting genre. The only downside is that it does have some optimization issues. Chances are, if you don't have a premium gaming setup, you'll find a lot of stutter and drop in frames per second (FPS).
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Cal Kestis is back, along with BD-1, for the continuation of their story in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you're a "Star Wars" fan, then you're probably already sold on the idea of an open-world "Star Wars" game.
Jedi: Survivor builds upon its predecessor, Fallen Order, enhancing nearly every aspect of the game. Expect visually stunning graphics and refined controls that greatly improve navigation. In addition, five different lightsaber forms have been added that give combat a much more complex feel.
However, it's important to address the rancor in the room. Jedi: Survivor is an EA game, and regrettably, it suffered from a rushed release. This led to a frustrating experience for loyal fans and pre-order customers, plagued by debilitating bugs. Fortunately, subsequent patches have addressed many of the game crashes and data loss issues.
While such problems are sadly not uncommon with EA releases, it remains disappointing each time. Several months and numerous patches later, Jedi: Survivor has emerged as one of the standout games of 2023, provided players can overlook the initial release's bug-riddled state. May the Force be with you as you navigate this rocky, but thrilling journey.
Hogwarts Legacy
For avid "Harry Potter" fans, the long-awaited moment has arrived: the opportunity to step into the legendary halls of Hogwarts as a personalized character in an original story action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy allows players to dive into a world of unparalleled customization, where you can shape your unique character to embody your magical aspirations. Experience a wide variety of spells, engage in thrilling combat, and immerse yourself in visually captivating environments that bring the enchanting universe to life.
It's not perfect, but being able to completely remake the Potterverse in a single game is a daunting and near-impossible task. Sacrifices had to be made to avoid the fate of perpetual development, as seen in games like Star Citizen. Nevertheless, Hogwarts Legacy successfully captures the vast lore and immersive world of magic, adventure, and challenges that await within the hallowed halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Now, imagine if From Software, the team behind Dark Souls, took a crack at recreating what Hogwarts Legacy started ... that combination would be outstanding.
Resident Evil 4 remake
Resident Evil 4 is a fan favorite among Resident Evil players. It took the franchise to new levels while ignoring some of its earlier flops. The original was one of the best games of 2005 and one of the best games in the entire series. The remake faithfully captures every element that made Resident Evil 4 so amazing, bringing it into the modern era. Tedious features that were previously forgiven due to the game's overall brilliance have been fixed, resulting in a refined and polished gameplay experience.
This means that the wonky controls of earlier game systems have been fixed with a modern control system, the dialogue has been improved, and more importantly, the AI for Ashley has been completely revamped. Ashley is no longer a total liability during the escort portion of the game. Her pathing and AI have been improved so that she won't blindly run into enemies while you're surrounded. The only downside is that you won't be able to blame Ashley's AI when you can't pass a level anymore.
Resident Evil 4 is a remake done right. It has the nostalgia of one of the best games in the series, but it's been given the facelift that it needed to stand up to modern titles. Veterans of the series and newbies to survival horror will feel right at home here.
Diablo IV
Prepare to delve back into the dark and treacherous world of Diablo, as Blizzard unveils the highly anticipated latest chapter in the series. With the release of Diablo 4, players are once again buzzing and ready to return to grinding for legendary loot.
Iconic classes return in all their glory, featuring the Sorcerer, Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid as starting characters. Building upon the foundation laid by Diablo 3, players have the freedom to choose their character's gender along with a new character creation menu. Customize your heroes to your heart's content, although the true essence of Diablo still lies in the pursuit of epic gear.
The new big bad, Lilith, is one of the more charismatic enemies found in the series. Instead of chasing a shadowy figure through the desert, players follow in the wake of the recently revived Lilith as she rebuilds her strength. This is all told through the stunning CGI cutscenes that Blizzard is known for.
For loyal fans of the series, Diablo 4 promises countless hours of boss battles, leveling, and exploration. It's everything you'd want from a Diablo game and more. Unfortunately the "more" happens to be microtransactions. Players can skip a lot of the grinding by simply purchasing items with real-world money as a cosmetic shortcut instead of a necessity. Microtransactions aside, Diablo 4 is still Blizzard's fastest-selling game of all time.