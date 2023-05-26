Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Includes More Games Than Originally Revealed

During its PlayStation Showcase event, Konami had a major surprise reveal for "Metal Gear Solid" fans: "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" is getting a full remake. Alongside the reimagining, we learned it'll follow a "Metal Gear Solid Master Collection" release, which includes remastered versions of the first three games in the series.

However, as teased by Konami, even better news has come to light in the days since. The "Master Collection" also includes "Metal Gear" and "Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake" — the original 2D, 8-bit games that kicked off the revered tale of a broken man on a world-saving mission.

Set for launch later this year, this collection showcases director Hideo Kojima's most iconic works. The "Metal Gear" series follows protagonist Solid Snake in high-stakes attempts to thwart terror threats of bipedal machines, all capable of mass destruction.

The 2D games weren't rife with narrative, but that changed with the arrival of "Metal Gear Solid" on PlayStation 1. This collection includes the Special and VR missions that were released shortly after. PlayStation 2's "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" raised the cinematic bar tremendously for the series, and featured an alternate playable character for the first time in Raiden.

The third game in the 3D series, "Snake Eater," was a prequel that demystified Big Boss' origins, the final battle's antagonist in the original 2D game. It received universal praise for the new technical, graphical, and storytelling heights it pushed the series toward.