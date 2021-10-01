Konami reportedly plotting new Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania games

It’s been a while since Konami released new games in many of its major franchises, but today, a new report tells us it plans to do just that. That report claims Konami has multiple games spanning a number of its large series in the works. Assuming that report pans out, then this could be a massive comeback from Konami.

Today’s report comes from Video Games Chronicle, and it claims that Konami has new Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill games in the works. It’s been years since the last releases in any of those franchises – for instance, the last Metal Gear game was Metal Gear Survive in 2018, but for the last mainline entry series, we need to go back to 2015’s Metal Gear Solid V. It’s been even longer since the last mainline Castlevania and Silent Hill games.

VGC’s information comes from publishing sources with knowledge of Konami’s plans, and those sources claim big things in particular for the Metal Gear franchise. Apparently, Konami has recruited Virtuos to remake Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Going hand-in-hand with that remake of MGS 3: Snake Eater, Konami is also reportedly going to release remasters of “the original Metal Gear Solid games,” which presumably means the first two games in the Metal Gear Solid series.

As far as the Silent Hill and Castlevania series are concerned, there seem to be fewer details about those. VGC’s sources report that Konami itself is working on a “reimagining” of the Castlevania series with support from local third-party studios, and that it has multiple Silent Hill games in the works – one of which has been outsourced to a “prominent Japanese developer.”

The big question is whether or not Konami has burned too much consumer goodwill after a string of disappointing releases in recent years. VGC’s report says that Konami should reveal many of these projects at events next year, so we’ll see if Konami really is attempting a comeback soon enough.