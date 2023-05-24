Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake Confirmed

Thanks to today's PlayStation Showcase, a remake of 2004's "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" has been confirmed. As of now, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not it's exclusive to Playstation consoles. The "Metal Gear Solid" series, published by Konami and directed by Hideo Kojima, as a whole is lauded for its dense story and innovative stealth mechanics, as well as spawning countless memes with the final mainline game being "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain."

Although actually a prequel to the series, "Snake Eater" is chronologically the third entry in the series and received almost universal praise upon release almost 20 years ago. It follows the character Naked Snake as he survives in the forests of the Soviet Union. The trailer showed numerous animals including birds, ants, snakes, and crocodiles fighting each other before focusing on Naked Snake's camouflaged face while the game's iconic theme played.