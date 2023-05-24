Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake Confirmed
Thanks to today's PlayStation Showcase, a remake of 2004's "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" has been confirmed. As of now, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not it's exclusive to Playstation consoles. The "Metal Gear Solid" series, published by Konami and directed by Hideo Kojima, as a whole is lauded for its dense story and innovative stealth mechanics, as well as spawning countless memes with the final mainline game being "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain."
Although actually a prequel to the series, "Snake Eater" is chronologically the third entry in the series and received almost universal praise upon release almost 20 years ago. It follows the character Naked Snake as he survives in the forests of the Soviet Union. The trailer showed numerous animals including birds, ants, snakes, and crocodiles fighting each other before focusing on Naked Snake's camouflaged face while the game's iconic theme played.
SNAAAAAAAKE!
The remake's title is styled as "Metal Gear Solid: Delta," and it will retain all of the original story elements that made the game an icon. In addition to the remake, Konami is rereleasing the first three original "Metal Gear Solid" games for PlayStation 5 in a collection called "Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1." The collection consists of "Metal Gear Solid," the game that premiered all the way back in PlayStation 1 days, "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty," and the original version of "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater."
As of now, details are scarce as to when the game will actually be released and what consoles it will be available for. Plus, the trailer did not show any gameplay. Nevertheless, just the news of the remake alone is enough to get "Metal Gear" fans excited as it's been a while since the series has had a substantial release.