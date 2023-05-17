Sony Announces Hour-Long PlayStation Showcase To Close Out May

Clear your calendar: Sony is next up to announce its big gaming showcase as we head into a summer devoid of E3. The company has revealed that the PlayStation Showcase will air on May 24. The broadcast starts promptly at 4 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Pacific). You can follow along with a live stream on Twitch or YouTube.

"The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators," Sony said. That's pretty vague, but we always appreciate the room for wanderlust.

Competitively speaking, Sony will put the ball in Microsoft's court, as it'll beat the latter's Xbox Games Showcase by a full three weeks. That gives Microsoft plenty of time to call an audible if it decides its showing feels a little weak. As always, gamers will ritualistically compare the two shows in the annual task of determining who's leading the console war (which everyone swears is over, but comments sections everywhere say otherwise).