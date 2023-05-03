Xbox Games Showcase And Starfield Direct Doubleheader Confirmed For June

Xbox gamers have plenty to choose from in a growing catalog of Xbox Series X|S titles. From dodging vampirism in the newly launched "Redfall," to cracking homers in "MLB: The Show 23," there's been a regular stream of Game Pass games to enjoy. You'll have to pay for some of the summer's hottest titles, including heavy hitters like "Street Fighter 6" and "Diablo IV" launching at the beginning of June. There's enough in the release pipeline that should keep you busy.

Shortly after that, fans will hear more about Bethesda's "Starfield" and other upcoming titles at the Xbox Games Showcase that's airing on June 13. Microsoft is separating "Starfield" off in its own extended segment, hopefully treating fans to a sizable information dump. "Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information," the announcement reads.

The open-world space exploration RPG suffered numerous delays after an expected November 2022 release date, but Bethesda confidently solidified a September 6 release date in March. Fans accepted the news with bated breath, but remain hopeful this comprehensive showing will quell fears of the launch slipping further. Microsoft will air the show on June 11 at 1 p.m. ET, and you can tune in via Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels, or on Facebook.