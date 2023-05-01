Redfall Review: A Formulaic FPS Without Surprises

The game "Redfall" was developed by the accomplished Arkane Studios Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks and has been highly anticipated since its release was delayed last fall. This game is a first-person shooter and an action-adventure game focusing on vampire hunting, and it's scheduled to be released at the same time as the first wave of reviews — including this one — on May 1, 2023. Gamers can play this title on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

After Microsoft purchased Bethesda and Arkane back in 2020 this developer-publisher duo appears to remain under some scrutiny regarding how game development and quality are impacted, if at all. And while the Microsoft purchase certainly hasn't made the delivery of Bethesda games any more timely, now that "Redfall" is finally here, the question now becomes whether Arkane can weave a unique fabric from arguably overdone storytelling material — vampires, that is.

Bethesda provided download codes for "Redfall" for the purpose of this review. This review was conducted with the PC version of the game "Redfall."