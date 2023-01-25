Forza Motorsport Gets Incredible New Graphics And Over 500 Cars At Launch, But Still No Release Date

As part of the Developer Direct showcase, Xbox finally gave us our first meaty look at the upcoming "Forza Motorsport" reboot. Touted as "the most technically advanced racing game ever made," developer Turn 10 Studios claims it is a "generational leap ahead with unmatched authenticity and fidelity."

The upcoming game will feature over 500 cars, but those are just the number of collectible cars that will be available at launch. Naturally, more rides will be added down the road as fresh content is added to the title. Vehicle Art Director at Turn 10 Studios, Gabriel Garcia, mentioned that players will get access to over 800 upgrades for their machines.

Spilling more details about the title, Garcia revealed that the racing physics have also been reimagined and that all the environments have been created in 4K resolution at a 60 fps frame rate, complete with real-time ray-tracing effects. On the technical side of things, ray tracing will take center stage for delivering next-gen visuals tailor-made for the Xbox Series S and X consoles. The game looks incredible based on the brief clips shared during the event. Based on our experience with pushing "Forza Horizon 5" to its peak graphics settings on machines with top-notch hardware, we can clearly see the upgrade in the enhanced visual fidelity for "Forza Motorsport."