How And When To Watch Today's Xbox Developer Direct Showcase

Gone are the days when we'd be forced to patiently wait for E3 before being treated to the year's most exciting game announcements. It seems we're getting spotlights and showcases every other month now, as console makers and major publishers use these events to keep eyes on their platforms and games.

Especially with the frequency and quantity of cancellations and delays of late, it's important to instill confidence in consumers that their expensive console purchases will be worth it in the long run. After all, everyone's money is running just a little tighter than it used to, and many can ill afford to spend thousands of dollars on a hobby that's feeling stagnant.

Microsoft has been one of the big question marks going into this console generation, with the company garnering a reputation for being unable to steward more than just a handful of game changing original IPs. The three-headed giant of "Forza," "Halo," and "Gears of War" has carried Microsoft's game line up for a while, but the company has also acquired a ton of studios over the past several years. We're about to get a window into Xbox's upcoming plans in a developer showcase that's airing today – and perhaps see more products from these recently-acquired studios.