Microsoft And Bethesda Will Preview The Next Must-Play Xbox Games On January 25
Microsoft has scheduled an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct event for January, and it's going to be a busy affair. In its press note, the team teases that the showcase will offer "an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass over the next few months." Notably, it will be the creators and developers of the titles that will be talking about upcoming game content, as well as IPs that are currently in development.
Members from the development teams over at Mojang Studios, Arkane Austin, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online studios will take the stage to provide a sneak peak at all the gaming content that is soon coming to the Xbox and PC platforms. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on January 25, and will be live-streamed via the official Xbox handles on Twitch and YouTube. You can also catch the Developer Direct event on Bethesda's own Twitch and YouTube channels.
Mojang Studios will share gameplay footage covering the PvP multiplayer features in Minecraft Legends. The upcoming action-strategy game — which features evil piglins plotting to take over the Overworld — is currently slated for a Spring 2023 release.
No Starfield, but plenty of Redfall and Elder Scrolls
Just in case you were hoping for some Starfield action, there's both good and bad news. The teams over at Xbox and Bethesda are planning an event "to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive" into Starfield. Unfortunately, we have no information on when exactly that standalone Starfield reveal show is going to happen. For now, we only know that Starfield is scheduled for a 2023 release, and will be exclusive to the Xbox and PC platforms.
On the bright side, the upcoming Xbox-Bethesda Developer Direct event will feature plenty of Redfall, the upcoming vampire-heavy co-op FPS game from Arkane Austin. Several minutes of single and multiplayer gameplay will be showcased at the event, and more details about the game's open-world setting, combat, boss fights, and character customization will be shared with excited fans.
Elder Scrolls Online fans will also be greeted to an extensive peek at the upcoming chapter expansion, with the team at Bethesda teasing "a major new feature coming in the game's biggest update this year." Zenimax Online Studios will hosts its own Chapter Reveal Event for Elder Scrolls Online right after the Xbox showcase to provide more details. For racing fans, details about the upcoming Forza Motorsport reboot for the next-gen Xbox consoles will also be shared — hopefully alongside a solid release date, too.