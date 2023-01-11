Microsoft And Bethesda Will Preview The Next Must-Play Xbox Games On January 25

Microsoft has scheduled an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct event for January, and it's going to be a busy affair. In its press note, the team teases that the showcase will offer "an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass over the next few months." Notably, it will be the creators and developers of the titles that will be talking about upcoming game content, as well as IPs that are currently in development.

Members from the development teams over at Mojang Studios, Arkane Austin, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online studios will take the stage to provide a sneak peak at all the gaming content that is soon coming to the Xbox and PC platforms. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on January 25, and will be live-streamed via the official Xbox handles on Twitch and YouTube. You can also catch the Developer Direct event on Bethesda's own Twitch and YouTube channels.

Mojang Studios will share gameplay footage covering the PvP multiplayer features in Minecraft Legends. The upcoming action-strategy game — which features evil piglins plotting to take over the Overworld — is currently slated for a Spring 2023 release.