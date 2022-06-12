Forza Motorsport Shows Off Gameplay And Graphics Deep Dive

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 preview for "Forza Motorsport" highlights some much-needed changes that its predecessor has been missing. It has been five years since the last entry, "Forza Motorsport 7," was released. With developer Turn 10 Studios lately setting its focus on its open-world spin-off "Forza Horizon," it's about time the series returns to its racing simulation roots. "Forza Motorsport" finally takes a break from the arcade feel of its open-world spin-off to dive straight into the thrill of simulating endurance racing and GT championships more realistically.

Despite being the eighth installment in the main franchise, the title remains "Forza Motorsport," likely indicating this is a reboot of the first game released back in 2005. Xbox unveiled its first teaser in 2020, showing a cinematic trailer that was actually made using its in-game engine. However, what it didn't reveal were specific changes, improvements over past games, and what its gameplay feels like in general. Fortunately, the latest "Forza Motorsport" trailer does just that, but without giving away too many of its surprises.