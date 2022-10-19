Konami Reveals Major New Silent Hill Game And Movie Projects

Perhaps the biggest news in the latest Konami Transmission is less the reveal of particular titles than a new commitment by the company to develop and expand the whole "Silent Hill" IP. In keeping with that, Konami announced several new partnerships with planned projects that go well beyond the established games and film. "Silent Hill: Townfall" is a new game set in the "Silent Hill" universe. Made by No Code Studio and Annapurna Interactive, the same developer-publisher duo responsible for BAFTA-winning horror titles "Observation" and "Stories Untold," hard info on the new title is limited.

"Silent Hill: Ascension" goes even further beyond the usual boundaries of "Silent Hill." To quote the stream, "Ascension" is "a live, real-time interactive series." Produced by Konami along with JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and developers Behaviour and DJ2, "Ascension" appears to be an interactive streaming series in which viewers will be able to vote on and change onscreen events. These events will determine the direction of the plot and become part of the "Silent Hill" canon. The series is slated to go live sometime in 2023.

The Konami Transmission closed with what may be its most interesting offering. The stream showed an artful and disturbing (seriously, watch with care, especially if you're trypophobic) cinematic trailer for a project called "Silent Hill F." While little is known of gameplay, the story for "Silent Hill F" will come from Ryukishi07, the auteur behind the "When They Cry" visual novel series, and much of the design from graphic artist Kera. The two have collaborated to create a brand-new world for their "Silent Hill" story set in 1960s Japan.