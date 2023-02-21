Steam Made It Easier To Transfer PC Games Directly To Steam Deck

Steam has just made it significantly easier for users to transfer games between a PC and its portable gaming platform, the Steam Deck.

While it might not be powerful enough to max out some of the more demanding games on the market, the Steam Deck is still a fantastic product. It can handle the vast majority of games around today, and do so to a reasonable standard. It also offers PC gamers — along with those who simply don't want a traditional console — a way to play their extensive Steam libraries. You can also dock the device and play a PC game on a monitor or TV.

This makes the Steam Deck a reasonably-priced alternative to a gaming PC — especially as things like the global semiconductor shortage have driven component prices through the roof in recent years. Valve has no plans to abandon the Steam Deck as a concept, and is already working out how to implement customer feedback in any subsequent editions that are made.

While the "Steam Deck 2" or a "Steam Deck Pro" won't be around for a while, the next hardware iteration will likely be a next-generation device with a bigger screen and increased battery life, among other improvements. But you don't need to buy a new device to get an improved Steam Deck experience. New features and tweaks are constantly being added to the current handheld console, and one recent update just made shifting games between a PC and Steam Deck a whole lot easier.