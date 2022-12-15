A Second-Gen Steam Deck Should Address Some Major Issues

There are a lot of reasons to like the Steam Deck. Even if it's a little underpowered to handle some of the most graphically demanding titles of tomorrow, it plays a great number of today's games very well. It's a handheld companion to your lavish gaming desktop or laptop, yet wholly holds its own as a standalone system, capable of playing indie games and AAA blockbusters alike. It's the most significant competitor to the Nintendo Switch, and while that console is still selling like hotcakes, it can't quite offer what the Steam Deck does.

For example, you can install a whole Windows installation on your handheld, making way for productivity apps when docked, not to mention access to games that are otherwise unavailable directly through Steam. While we're still not sure it's reached its full potential, fans are already wondering what's in store for the future.

Any fears that the Steam Deck is a one-and-done Newell experiment have been squelched today. In a deep-dive talk with The Verge, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais gave us a vivid look into the future of not just the current handheld, but what it's planning beyond.