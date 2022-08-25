A New Steam Deck Rival Is Coming With A Slide-Up Display And Keyboard

Despite delays and limited supplies, Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming console has managed to keep a loyal following and steady stream of believers. The lure of being able to play PC games anywhere has become so strong that the Steam Deck has already found itself a couple of competitors. Most of these come with the same general design as the Steam Deck, which pretty much means a chunky device with a screen in between controls. A small number, however, have gone in a different direction, like using a mini laptop design with some gamepad buttons and joysticks. One particular alternative tries to blend the best of both worlds by offering a gaming PC in a handheld-friendly size that hides a real physical keyboard inside.

The idea of being able to play games anywhere has been around for decades, ever since the first "Game & Watch" devices hit the market. Handheld consoles like the Game Boy and the defunct PSP helped keep the flame alive, but it was probably the success of the Nintendo Switch that rekindled mass interest in this kind of mobile gaming. Being able to switch between handheld and docked modes definitely has its appeal, especially when some games can't be played with just a gamepad, like the hundreds of titles available for PCs.

The current crop of handheld gaming PCs that include the Steam Deck isn't really the first of its kind. Although the concept sounds novel to mainstream ears, there have been one or two companies hailing from China that have been dabbling in that niche market. GPD, which started out as a manufacturer of Android gaming handhelds, is one of those, and it will take another stab at the handheld PC that could give its rivals a run for their money.