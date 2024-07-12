Why Do SSD Prices Keep Going Up (And When Will They Come Down)?

Few advances in recent memory have moved the average computer user experience forward like the improvements in and subsequent widespread shift to solid state drives (SSDs), after decades of domination by hard disk drives (HDDs). Using flash memory, SSDs are able to store a larger volume of data without mechanical parts, so it can be accessed at high-speed with much greater energy efficiency.

This is why SSDs are much more appropriate — and in demand — for the fast and reliable storage needed in advanced technologies with large data sets, including the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The algorithms and AI-powered tools used by many popular applications are incredibly data intensive, needing rapid access in real-time.

Due to how they work, typically using NAND flash memory, SSDs have always been more expensive than HDDs per gigabyte, but worse still, we're currently in the middle of an SSD pricing surge. Let's have a look at why.