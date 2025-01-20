Are JBL Speakers Waterproof? IP Ratings, Explained

The popular consumer audio brand JBL is known for a wide range of punchy Bluetooth speakers. Commonly found at cookouts, campsites, and college campuses, JBL speakers are known for their bass-heavy sound signatures, long battery life, and playful designs. They're often marketed as lifestyle devices that are meant to accompany pool parties, hikes, and more, which means they sport rugged-looking designs. But can these speakers actually take a splash? For that matter, what about other devices like smartwatches that make waterproof claims?

You've probably wondered how close to water you should risk taking your speaker, or perhaps felt a jolt of panic as it gets soaked. Well, the good news is that many JBL speakers can withstand some water, but the bad news is that you still shouldn't let your water-resistant devices take a dive. While some JBL speakers are water-resistant, many are not. The company makes a wide range of Bluetooth speakers that are meant for different purposes, and while some of its most rugged and portable audio playback devices are advertised as "waterproof," there are plenty of products in its lineup that will get ruined if you leave them in the rain.

In general, JBL's handheld, Bluetooth-powered speakers tend to have water resistance. Product lines such as the JBL Go, Xtreme, Charge, and Clip contain speakers advertised as "waterproof." Meanwhile, JBL's larger offerings such as its Partybox line of portable jukeboxes do not come with those claims. However, the term waterproof is a bit of a misnomer — no device is fully waterproof in the most literal sense of the word. So, how much water can your JBL speaker (and other gadgets that claim to withstand a dunk) actually handle? Here's how water resistance ratings work.

