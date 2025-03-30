Do More Expensive Smartphone Chargers Actually Make A Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're shopping around for a smartphone charger, you may have noticed the wide range of prices. On the low end, charging bricks can cost a few bucks, but the most premium ones can also soar up to a hundred dollars or more. It's easy to assume that this is pure corporate greed. After all, aren't all phone chargers basically the same? Although a high-quality charger is a great way to maximize battery life on your devices, the answer is slightly more nuanced than a one-to-one correlation between dollars invested in a charger and your phone's battery health.

To really understand how price is correlated with quality when it comes to smartphone chargers, we'll need to break down some of the details regarding how phone chargers and battery technology work. The short answer, however, is that not all chargers are created equal. Generally speaking, more expensive chargers are better for your phone's battery health, and may also charge it faster. However, that doesn't mean you should sort your search results by decreasing price and pick the most expensive option. There is a sweet spot where the vast majority of people can get a great charger for their iPhone or Android phone, and it's a lower price than you may think. So, let's dive into the reasons why you might need to upgrade from a bargain bin charger if you want to protect your phone's battery and your peace of mind.

