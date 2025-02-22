Major Smart Lock Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Smart Locks are slowly becoming must-have options for smart home fans. They offer the typical deadbolt security of a regular lock while giving you multiple ways to enter your home. There are myriad benefits to this, including having a door that unlocks automatically when you or other approved people approach — the cool futuristic factor being able to unlock your house with a fingerprint like in the movies is well worth the consideration all on its own.

Advertisement

With the selection expanding rapidly, it's good to know who the big smart lock brands are and what their products can and can't do. Some smart lock makers give you locks with all of the extras, while others are merely fancy versions of the deadbolts you already have. The level of smart functionality is truly up to the buyer, although it's also worth noting that some manufacturers simply make superior locks to their counterparts.

There is also a pros and cons system to smart locks. Dumb locks use physical keys which are more secure in an Internet connected world, but you also have to manually remember to lock the door. Smart locks can be hacked but robbers can also pry open windows and bypass your lock entirely. So, whether or not a smart lock is a good idea really comes down to personal preference.

Advertisement