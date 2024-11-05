10 Of The Best Brand Alternatives For Ring Doorbells

The Ring video doorbell is one of the most popular products in its category. Invented by Jamie Siminoff as a substitute for the regular doorbell, Ring would eventually come to include Shaq as an investor along with Richard Branson before being bought out by Amazon for $1 billion. Since then, Ring's product library has grown substantially and now includes video doorbells, indoor and outdoor cameras, alarms, smart lighting, and more. It is often mentioned among the top contenders when it comes to the best video doorbells that money can buy.

Advertisement

However, the Ring video doorbell collection isn't everyone's cup of tea. There are affordable Ring doorbells but prices for the best ones can range up over $300, which is more expensive than typical for a video doorbell. In addition, while some of the basic functions work without a subscription, you'll need one to record video, receive rich notifications, and get person or package alerts. The subscriptions can be costly as well, ranging upwards of $20 per month. That version of the subscription does include some goodies like 24/7 professional monitoring and some other features.

The subscription requirement is something that sticks in the craw of many potential customers, especially the cloud-based recording since many competitors offer onboard storage for local recording as well. That has sent many video doorbell customers out looking for Ring alternatives. Fortunately, there are dozens to choose from, giving consumers more options than ever before. Since people's wants and needs vary, we're listing the doorbells in alphabetical order so as not to paint a picture that one is any better than the other — especially since they're all pretty decent at what they do.

Advertisement