5 Roku Smart Home Devices You Didn't Realize Actually Exist
Roku is one of the most popular media-streaming players globally, with more than 80 million active accounts as of 2024. In the United States, Roku's user base has surpassed the combined subscriber count of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers. Roku is also the most popular brand of streaming media players in the country, outperforming competitors like Amazon, Google, and Apple.
If you own a Roku streaming device, none of this comes as a surprise. After all, what's not to like? Sure, there's always room for improvement, but Roku is affordable, versatile, customizable, and easy to use. Plus, Roku has a bunch of cool hidden features that many of its competitors do not.
Here's something else that sets Roku apart from the competition: it offers smart home products. Roku entered the smart home market in October 2022 and has continually expanded its lineup since. So, without further ado, here are five Roku smart home devices you didn't realize actually exist.
Video doorbells
One way to know who is at the front door is to get up off the couch and take a look, but where's the fun in that? Besides, wouldn't it be better to know who's there even when you're not home? The answer, of course, is to invest in a doorbell camera that streams live video to your phone. Roku's video doorbells do just that, and more.
At present, Roku sells two types of video doorbells: a wired video doorbell (priced at $89.99), and a wire-free video doorbell (priced at $119.99). The former is powered by your current doorbell's wiring, while the latter can also run on a rechargeable battery. Both come with a chime that notifies you whenever someone's at the door.
Triggered by motion or sound, Roku's video doorbells record video and stream it directly to the Roku Smart Home mobile app or Roku TV player. With the app, you can view a live stream, talk to visitors, and adjust settings as needed. For access to premium features like cloud recording and storage, consider investing in a Roku Smart Home Subscription (pricing varies).
Home security cameras
Roku offers indoor and outdoor security cameras, with indoor models starting at $29.99 and outdoor models starting at $49.99. If, for example, you opt for the outdoor Roku Floodlight Camera, you can rest assured knowing that any potential intruder would think twice before approaching your property — not just because of the floodlights, but because the camera also has an extremely loud 105db siren.
The basic indoor camera, meanwhile, can double as a nanny cam and help you keep an eye on your child. Of course, the camera has a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way communication, can stream Full HD video to your Roku TV player or Smart Home mobile app, and is also equipped with night vision.
It wouldn't be fair to compare Roku's cameras to cameras from major home security brands, but their indoor and outdoor cams are a fantastic choice for anyone who already owns Roku products and wants to seamlessly integrate the devices at their home into a single ecosystem.
Entry-level home monitoring system
Advanced home security systems aren't exactly affordable. That's a problem if you're new to the whole concept and just want a simple, easy-to-use setup to test the waters. Roku's home monitoring solution might be ideal for people in that position, and here's why.
Called the Roku Home Monitoring System SE, the solution consists of a monitoring hub, two entry sensors, a motion sensor, and a keypad. Priced at $99.99, this is a very affordable entry-level option that is still comprehensive enough to improve overall home security. The entry sensors are used for windows and doors — if someone enters your home through a window or door with a sensor, you'll know it. The motion sensor, as you might imagine, is for detecting motion, while the keypad lets you quickly arm and disarm your home security system.
It's also worth noting that these devices can be bought separately to expand the system according to your specific needs. And yes, they work with the Roku Smart Home mobile app.
Smart plugs
Have you ever gone to work and then wondered if you left the iron on? Driving back to check isn't always an option, so sometimes you're left with that nagging feeling all day, worrying about what you might come home to. That's exactly where Roku's smart plugs come in.
Roku offers both indoor and outdoor smart plugs, priced at $13.99 (for a 2-pack) and $14.99, respectively. All you have to do is insert the smart plug into an outlet, and that's it. Then you can use the Roku Smart Home app to switch the smart plugs on and off remotely or create custom schedules. Also, the plugs are compatible with voice control, allowing you to turn them on and off with Roku Voice, Alexa, or a Google Assistant-enabled device.
Roku's smart plugs, like all Roku Smart Home devices, require a Wi-Fi connection, so keep that in mind. Additionally, some devices may not be fully compatible with Roku's smart plugs, so be sure to verify compatibility before purchasing them.
Smart lights
Roku may not be a major smart lighting brand, but it does sell two types of smart lights: strips (starting at $34.99), and bulbs (starting at $17.99 for a 2-pack). The strips you just peel and stick wherever you want, while the bulbs are standard A19 light bulbs with an E26 base, so they should be compatible with most existing light fixtures at your home. These are LED bulbs, by the way, so they last longer and consume less energy than incandescent bulbs.
With 16 million color options, Roku's smart lights are a great addition to any home. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a quiet night, you can customize the colors however you want, as well as change temperature and brightness. Naturally, you can do all this via the Roku Smart Home app. Plus, you can switch the lights on and off remotely, set custom routines, or control them using voice commands through Roku Voice, Alexa, or Google Assistant.