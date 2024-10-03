5 Hidden Roku Features You Might Not Know About

Roku is regarded as one of the most popular media-streaming players to date, in part because it's incredibly user-friendly, highly customizable, and is compatible with most modern smart TV brands. You can immediately plug the device in, connect it to your display screen, and play content from a variety of streaming platforms. Plus, you can easily move apps and channels on your Roku's home screen according to how often you access them.

Going through Roku's home page menu on your TV is a great way of uncovering the many useful features the streaming player has to offer. However, some cool functionalities may require you to access your Roku account from a web browser first. For instance, you can use your personal images to turn your Roku device into a digital photo frame by uploading pictures through Roku's online Photo Streams portal.

To help you get started, below are a couple of seemingly hidden Roku features that you should familiarize yourself with so you can get the most out of your device.