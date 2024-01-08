Here's How To Use Voice Search And Control On Your Roku Device

Most modern streaming devices offer some form of voice control option, and Roku is no exception. Though availability is limited to specific models, languages (English, German, Portuguese, Spanish), and regions.

Still, with a Roku Voice Remote, Enhanced Voice Remote, Voice Remote Pro, Touch tabletop remote, or official app you're free to browse through channels, search for something to watch, or directly control your video with simple voice input. It will work across various services and replaces pretty much anything you can physically do with the remote, so long as you're doing all of this on a Roku device of course.

Using either hands-free or push-to-talk voice commands doesn't take much effort either, but be aware that the feature won't work for you if your Roku voice remote isn't already paired with your streaming device — so make sure you do that first if it's not already set up. Otherwise you'll just be holding a one-sided conversation with your remote.