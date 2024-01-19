How To Turn Your Roku Device Into A Digital Photo Frame

Roku has some of the most versatile media-streaming players you can buy today. Those on a budget can opt for the entry-level Roku Express while those hoping to be wowed by a more robust visual and auditory experience can splurge on a Roku Ultra or one of the Roku Streambar models. If you want something in the middle, the two versions of the Roku Streaming Stick let you take the convenience of having all your favorite video apps in one place on the road and easily connect it to most smart TVs so you don't miss out on your current watch list. All of these devices come equipped with some version of the Roku remote, through which you can access even more of the platform's features.

One example is Roku Photo Streams, a feature that gives you the ability to use your Roku device to turn your TV into a digital photo frame that showcases your favorite snapshots. Instead of a generic screensaver, people in your home (or wherever your Roku device is located) are treated to a personalized slideshow of photos that mean the most to you. If you prefer, you can also use the feature to cycle through your favorite artwork to give the room some added flair, too.