12 Useful Mini Tools That Every Homeowner Should Have Around The Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When I first purchased my home in 2019, I had no idea what I would end up doing in terms of tools. There are so many recommended essential items across the internet that it was honestly pretty overwhelming at first. However, my neighbor blessed me with a bit of wisdom that I now pass onto you: He said to buy the tools you need when you need them, and your collection will grow over time.

That is salient advice, but you may want to get a head start. In my experience, there are some great mini tools that you can get that are surefire home runs; you're practically guaranteed to find a use for them in the future. These small-sized tools can be housed in a closet, a garage, or even a cabinet drawer without taking up a ton of space, making them great as starter tools or to augment what you already have.

In my mind's eye, there are two types of mini tools. The first are your standard ones that are made to be really small for easy storage and use. The others are combination devices like the humble (and affordable) multitool, famous for having a dozen tools built into it, which is great for ensuring they take up less space. The list below is chock full of both types, so here are some mini tools to get you started as a homeowner.