13 Amazon Multi-Tools Under $50 Worth Buying (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A multi-tool is a great item to have in your pocket when camping or inside your toolbox when completing small projects around your house. Bringing a multi-tool and other must-have gadgets for backpacking and camping is always a good idea. These come with distinct sizes and unique tools attached to them, but knowing which multi-tool you should get can be challenging, especially when you're on a budget or don't plan to use it too often.
Not every product that's cheap is worth it. To help make it easier to select which one you should consider buying, we've scoured Amazon to track down the higher-quality multi-tools you can pick to add to your collection. These choices were selected based on user reviews, and to ensure the product is under $50. We'll explain more about our methodology on how we came to choose each multi-tool at the end, and why we ranked them in this particular order.
13. Stanley Multi-tool, 12-in-1
The Stanley Multi-tool 12-in-1 is a reasonably priced product, available at Amazon for around $17 at the time of writing. It has 2,853 reviews, and 62% of them are 5-stars, with 23% at 4-stars. Consumers praise the quality you get for this low price. The tool does exactly what they expect, and the overall durability and quality of this item is good, with some consumers adding that the Stanley Multi-tool is larger than the low price tag may suggest. Given the size, it might be a good idea to invest in a sheath for the product or to keep it tucked away in a toolbox.
However, despite its strengths, a handful of consumers have shared that the quality of the blade on this multi-tool is not the best. The reviews caution against using the blade for anything but a small task. In addition, some say that the tools themselves are partially loose within the multi-tool, which can make completing tasks partially challenging. Several other mini multi-tools are perfect for everyday use when you want to use something smaller.
12. Perwin 17-in-1 Multi-tool
Bringing a multi-tool on a camping trip will help you deal with small tasks when you're away from a conventional toolbox. A multi-tool you might consider adding to your belt is the Perwin 17-in-1, a stainless steel model. Currently available at Amazon for $17.84, there are 1,384 reviews, with 79% holding 5-star ratings.
Consumers praise the durability and quality of the tools, which are capable of tackling a variety of tasks daily. Despite containing 17 tools, the model doesn't weigh too much and is easy to carry on a belt. However, consumers do have a problem with the locking mechanism of the Perwin. The tools lock into place when you use them, and this is designed to protect you, but some report having trouble unlocking and putting the tools back into place. Also, reviewers note that it takes two hands to open the tool rather than just one, as advertised.
11. SOG PowerPint Mini Compact Stainless Steel Multi-tool
The SOG PowerPint Mini Compact comes highly recommended. Amazon lists this handy pocket- or belt-bound tool for around $36, and there are 2,293 reviews, with 73% of them set to 5-star ratings. SOG's budget-friendly tools are also available at Target.
The reviews praise PowerPint for its reliable pliers, the smooth screwdriver, and the tools' compactness, detailing that the small size shouldn't turn people away. The quality of the tools is appreciated, but the sharpness of the knives and scissors has been problematic. Some say they're sharp, while others have said that they were dull and needed sharpening after opening the box.
Reviewers also recommend using it on smaller tasks. It's not a multi-tool that will replace anything in your toolbox, but it's handy to have in your pocket or clipped to the side of your belt.
10. Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-tool
When you need a small multi-tool to do a quick task, or you want to give someone a small gift, the Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-tool could be what you need to get. It's an exceptionally cheap product for $12.95, and 65% of the 8,267 reviews are 5-star ratings. It's one of the least expensive multi-tools available with multiple high reviews.
It's a lightweight alternative to some of the larger multi-tools, and for the price you're paying, consumers are happy with the quality. Reviews detail that the small size of this multi-tool makes it comfortable to carry, and that it's made from stainless steel and features an ergonomic grip design.
That said, consumers do agree you're getting what you paid for. It's a cheap item, even if the tools do precisely what they are designed to do. You don't want to rely on this multi-tool for more demanding tasks in larger projects. Still, it's good if you want to do small tasks while camping, to keep in your car, or have something in your pocket when you want to open a bottle.
9. Gerber Gear Dime
Gerber is an outdoor company with a reputation for offering quality camping gear. When you want to pack light, the Gerber Gear Dime Multi-tool could be an attractive option. It is available for $25.59 on Amazon, where it has 21,274 reviews, with 70% of them 5-star ratings.
Consumers have reviewed it as a sturdy option that not only works when you're camping, but also when you're at home. You can use the scissors or the blade to open packages, cut string, or use the pliers to remove thorns that you find stuck in your shoes.
Many of the reviews mention the Gerber Gear Dime's size, and there's a mixed reception around it. The size is appealing to those who want to carry it around without feeling it in their pocket, and only intend to use it for quick and small tasks. However, some consumers took issue with the size, reporting that it causes some problems with the tools, but they also say the size and quality fit the price, given that it comes with 12 tools.
8. Bibury Multi-tool
Having a multi-tool that can adapt to any project is a huge boon and a significant draw for many in the market. If you plan to use one regularly around your garage or shop, several consumers recommend the BIBURY Multi-tool, owing to its strength and variety. Available on Amazon for $33.38, the tool has 1,837 reviews, with 74% of them being 5 stars.
The reviews for the BIBURY Multi-tool detail that it's a durable item, and the tools are of solid quality, with sharp knives, reliable scissors, and a robust screwdriver, given its price. If you need to use a different screwdriver bit, it comes with 16 other options you can swap to, rather than having an assortment nearby.
Some reviews note that it is large and can be cumbersome to keep in your pocket. This size does help make using the product easier during projects, but you might need to rely on a sheath to get the most out of it.
7. Gerber Gear Armbar Trade
Sometimes a multi-tool only needs to perform a handful of tasks for you to get the most from it. If you're looking for a minimalist approach to your multi-tool, the Gerber Gear Armbar Trade might be the model you're looking for. You can get it for $40.00 on Amazon. It has 4,373 reviews, with 72% of them at 5-star ratings.
Consumers across the board talk about the high-quality metal of the model, although they stress keeping it to smaller tasks and not putting too much stress on certain items like the scissors, as some have had trouble with them. The blade is sharp, capable of holding an edge when regularly used, and it locks into place while you use it. Due to its size and weight, consumers regularly place it into their pocket and walk around with it without using a belt sheath, but it doesn't have a belt clip available.
Some consumers have problems when using the screwdriver bits with the armbar trade. The interchangeable heads can be swapped out, but given how far they go into the tool, it makes them difficult to use.
6. Pohaku Multi-tool
Not every multi-tool works the same, as they have distinct tools attached to them, but most of them follow a similar design philosophy. Anyone who wants to try something significantly different should consider the Pohaku Multi-tool. It's on the cheaper side, available for $13.49, and has 6,570 reviews on Amazon, with 73% of them at 5-star ratings.
It contains 13 tools, including a spring-loaded knife that locks into place. When you're not using the knife, you can flip it over to unlock the pliers, which is slightly different from other multi-tool models. Consumers praise the size and functionality of the various tools, but warn that some instruments, namely the pliers, are smaller than they expected. Still, they're also noted for their performance in the yard, and are higher quality than some expect for the price, especially given that they're often used for just fishing.
Some say that the size is ideal for fitting in your pocket, while others note that it's heavier than they anticipated, and regularly rely on the belt sheath when using it.
5. Electrician Multi-tool Pocket Knife
Victorinox has sold the iconic Swiss Army Knife since 1891, and it is a benchmark for quality. Consumers agree that the Electrician Multi-tool Pocket Knife is a worthy purchase, even if the listed price is $47.02. Still, with 91% of the 940 Amazon reviews being 5 stars, you'll get your money's worth.
You might find that the tools are more geared toward camping than using them in the garage, as this model comes with a blade, scissors, magnifying glass, corkscrew, screwdriver, and a can opener. Some consumers criticise the magnifying glass, citing either a lack of use or a tendency for the lens to fall out over time.
Almost all of the reviews praise the quality and durability of this multi-tool, as many have come to expect from Victorinox. We agree, as we've listed the Swiss Champ XXL from Victorinox on our list of the 5 best multi-tools for hiking and camping.
4. Crankbrothers Multi-tool Bike Tool
Crankbrothers Multi-tool Bike Tool is popular for its quality tools and low price. For around $25 on Amazon, you'll get a product with thousands of 5-star reviews. Although labeled as a bike tool, you can use it in simple projects that you have in your garage. The multi-tool comes with several hex wrenches, open wrenches, a spoke wrench, Phillips screwdrivers, and a chain tool. Customers praise the quality of the item and its overall size, as it's easy to tuck away in a bag or a toolbox.
The bulky design of this multi-tool does make it durable, as it was created to go outdoors and travel with a cyclist. Although given the number of tools it has, pliers not being one of them, consumers have mixed reviews about this product's weight and how that can make it more challenging to carry around in a pocket. While a drawback, consumers share that the bulkiness of this multi-tool makes it easier to use when tightening screws or bolts, ensuring that they won't come loose, as the gripped sides make it easier to crank.
3. WETOLS Multi-tool
Thousands of Amazon customers recommend the WETOLS Multi-tool, noting its sheath, versatility, and interchangeable screwdriver heads. The WETOLS Multi-tool comes with 21 tools, giving you plenty of options on how you want to tackle a project, and consumers praise being able to use it in multiple situations. Not only are there plenty of options, but reviews share that it's a durable and hefty product that can take a beating, even if you only plan to use it around the house.
For anyone who prefers a smaller multi-tool, the size of this multi-tool could be a deal breaker. When it's closed, some customers have criticised its size and heft. This may mean you feel obligated to hold it in its sheath, but that's always where the spare screwdriver bits go whenever you need to swap them out. If you can look past the size and weight, you'll have a multitool that's capable and easy to use.
2. Mossy Oak Multi-tool
If you don't know what task you'll have to tackle, having multiple tools at your side is a good way to prepare yourself for any problems. The Mossy Oak Multi-tool is a good choice for this, as it comes with 21 tools at the low price of $23.79 on Amazon. Consumers praise it with 7,380 reviews, and 79% of them are 5-star reviews.
Consumers were greatly surprised by the quality of the product and the tool's durability. You can also swap out the screwdriver head bits in it, depending on what job you're working on, which is always a plus for a multi-tool, as you usually can't remove them. Quality shouldn't be a problem when you purchase it, and it comes with a sheath that you can carry on the side of your belt, included in your purchase.
There are mixed reviews regarding this multi-tool's lock mechanism, which is in place to make it easier to use during specific tasks. For some, it works great when using the knife to help keep it steady, but there have been problems when using the lock with other tools.
1. Leatherman Rev Pocket
There are multiple Leatherman multi-tools available on the market that are high quality, but these are not cheap. When you're on a budget, the Leatherman Rev Pocket is a respectable option, especially priced at $49.95. It has 3,905 reviews on Amazon, and 84% of them are at 5-star ratings.
The Leatherman Rev Pocket comes with 14 tools that you can use to cut wires, saw off branches, or complete minor tasks much quicker, like opening packages or tightening screws. Customers who have purchased it praise this multi-tool's overall durability when put to the test, and it's easy to keep in your pocket due to its size and weight. Some even recommend it as a first multi-tool for beginners who want to try a multi-tool for the first time before committing to a more expensive model.
There are mixed reviews that the Rev Pocket has trouble opening and closing. Although others say that swapping between the tools is seamless, the multi-tool makes it quick to switch to the next during a project. If you do get a Leatherman, you can also pick out accessories to level up your multi-tool, as it doesn't come with a sheath.
Methodology
The rankings for these multi-tools primarily came down to product reviews submitted by consumers, product quality, reliability, versatility, and the available price. The portability and size of a multi-tool were a plus, but these were not as significant a factor compared to consumer reviews and product quality, as the product had to be reliable while being under $50.
Some users' experiences won't be the same, as the delivery and shipment of an item could damage it. In addition, how you handle and use the product may cause it to have a longer or shorter timeline.
The number of positive reviews and what was said were significant, along with the multi-tool's price. The Amazon Basics Multi-tool's versatility, quality, and low price were important factors, as was the price of the Electrician, Mossy Oak, and the Leatherman Rev Pocket multi-tools. The Crankbrothers multi-tool was a highly regarded product, but it was primarily geared toward cyclists, which means it had built-in limitations compared to the others, despite high reviews.