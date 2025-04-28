10 Invaluable Mini Multitools That Are Perfect For Everyday Use
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Multitools are handy because a single device can perform multiple tasks. Mini multitools are even more popular because they can be carried around in trouser pockets or backpacks and are useful in several everyday situations. Whether you want to open a bottle of beer or tighten a bolt in your garage, a mini multitool can do it in a jiffy. However, everyone requires different sets of tools, so a single multitool may not cater to everyone's needs. Some may need multitools for adventurous activities, others may need them for grooming or repairing items. Thankfully, there are lots of mini multitools made by several different brands for various purposes.
Since it may be difficult to find the exact type of mini multitool you need, we decided to put together a list of options to help you find the best one for your needs. You can use them as keychains, clip them onto your shirt pocket like a pen, or simply store them in your pockets along with other accessories like a wallet and your phone. In fact, one of these multitools can even be tucked away inside your wallet! The best part about all the multitools on this list is that they're foldable and, hence, can easily be stored without any hazard. That said, here are some of the best mini multitools that you can make a part of your everyday carry.
Victorinox Rambler Swiss Army Knife
Victorinox is among the most popular brands making multitool gadgets and is well-known for the Swiss Army knife. There are several models and variants of the tool, but this one, called the Rambler, has ten of the most important tools you'd typically need. There are multiple types of knives, a pair of scissors, two screwdrivers, a wire stripper, and a small plastic toothpick. All the tools are of high quality, and accessing them requires a decent amount of force, which is important since you don't want to accidentally open the knife while it's in your pocket. Victorinox sells numerous types of multitools, but the Rambler is regarded as one of the most versatile and practical ones due to the tools it offers.
The bright red color not only looks good but also makes it easier to find if you drop it outdoors. There's a small keyring on one end that lets you carry your keys with the tool. This is handy since you won't have to carry the knife as a separate item. However, make sure to remove your keys before flying, as the tool definitely won't be allowed on a plane. Little additions like magnetic ends on the screwdriver and the small ridges to grip and pull out the tools make the experience of using it a lot better than with similar products from other brands. It may not have the most tools, but it's extremely high-quality and functional.
Gerber 15-in-1 EDC multitool
While the Victorinox Swiss Army knife is built extremely well, the limited number of tools may deter some consumers. That's where the Gerber Suspension-NXT multitool set comes in. Not only does it have a lot of features, but it also folds into a form factor that's compact and easy to carry. For starters, there are two types of pliers — spring-loaded needlenose pliers and standard pliers. Then there's a wire cutter, a pair of scissors, screwdrivers, a ruler, a nail file, a wire stripper, a bottle opener, a can opener, and blades. Apart from the tools, there's a clip on the rear that lets you secure the tool inside your pocket. If you're not keen on that, there's a hole for a lanyard so you can strap it to your backpack.
The entire unit is constructed using stainless steel, which adds strength and improves durability. It follows a butterfly opening mechanism that's easy to operate and stays in place unless you apply external force to open or close it. The blades are sharp, and all the included accessories are thoughtful and practical, regardless of whether you're hunting, fishing, or just working in your backyard. It's slightly larger than your average multitool, but it also has more features, justifying the added bulk. To top it off, Gerber provides a lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured about the longevity of the tool.
Leatherman Micra keychain with grooming tools
Leatherman's keychain multitool is affordable and offers a handy set of features that work like a charm. When opened, the most obvious tool at your disposal is a pair of scissors. The handles on either side house smaller tools that are folded into them. There's a knife, a pair of tweezers, a nail file, a screwdriver, and a bottle opener. The tools cater to a wide range of uses, making it an excellent safety gadget for your next backpacking trip since it can be useful in emergencies and also comes in handy for grooming when you're on the move. It's one of the few tools that works well for both situations.
Another reason we like the Leatherman Micra keychain tool is that it actually functions as a keychain. It's lightweight, compact, and doesn't weigh down your pockets like a Swiss Army Knife from Victorinox. When folded, the Leatherman keychain tool is among the most compact multitools on this list. In fact, it's so slim that most people might not even realize at first glance that it's a multitool set that's super functional. Additionally, the brand offers it in several color options, which makes it a nice personalized gifting option too.
BIIB 9-in-1 multitool pen
All the tools mentioned so far have a similar form factor — that of a foldable knife or pair of scissors. They can be used as keychains, but most of them aren't exactly subtle in terms of design. The BIIB multitool set takes a different approach. It adopts the shape of a pen and offers a practical set of features that students, professors, or those working in engineering roles may appreciate. To start with, it actually works as a pen, so you can use it for writing. There's a ruler running along the length of the pen, and a built-in level meter that comes in handy for woodwork or mounting objects. A small notch in the pen allows it to double as a bottle opener, while also functioning as a phone holder. This is a handy feature during flights if you like viewing content on your phone.
At the top, there's a small LED flashlight. While these are the tools visible on the outside, two more are hidden inside: two screwdriver bits, and a capacitive stylus that you can use with a smartphone or tablet to write or draw. While the stylus works, it's no match for a dedicated pen tool like the Apple Pencil in terms of precision. Still, it's extremely affordable and makes for a thoughtful gift for a wide range of users.
Gerber Gear Shard 7-in-1 keychain
Unlike most multitools that have foldable parts with different tools tucked into their enclosures, this one from Gerber has a unique design. It's shaped so that all the tools are exposed, which has its pros and cons. On the plus side, the tool is extremely lightweight and feels like any other standard keychain. It's much lighter compared to other multitools, which is a blessing for those who don't like carrying heavy items in their pockets. Despite being lightweight, it's built with solid stainless steel and has a titanium nitride coating to keep corrosion at bay. There's a large cavity that can be used to thread a keyring or a lanyard, depending on how you prefer to carry it.
On the downside, having all the tools exposed can damage your trousers or backpack, as the sharp edges might snag on the fabric. The screwdriver portions are rather sharp. That said, one thing working in its favor is that it doesn't have blades, knives, or scissors that other multitools have, so it's still comparatively safer. In terms of features, it includes a bottle opener, a pry bar, a cross driver, and multiple screwdriver bits. It's not the most functional tool out there, but it's extremely affordable and one of the few airline-safe accessories on this list.
Wallet Ninja multitool card
Looking for a multitool that's easier to carry than a keychain? Well, the Wallet Ninja card fits into your wallet just like a credit card and offers a host of simple yet useful tools that are extremely handy in day-to-day situations. There's a ruler for quick measurements, a box opener, a bottle opener, a flathead screwdriver, cavities to tighten or loosen nuts of different sizes, a can opener, a phone stand (made by inserting a credit card through a slit), a nail puller, a fruit peeler, and a tiny screwdriver that can tighten the frame of your eyeglasses. These tools are useful around the house, so this is more of a one-size-fits-all kind of solution that Wallet Ninja is aiming for.
The fact that the tool fits into your wallet makes it even more attractive. Granted, there are no knives, scissors, or grooming accessories included, but you can always pick up a different tool for that since this one's going to reside inside your wallet anyway, leaving you room for one more in your pockets. It's not only a good accessory to pick up for yourself but also a great gift for close friends and family members, since they can use it in emergencies. It's made of steel, and the lack of any sharp edges ensures it's airline-safe. We'd definitely recommend adding Wallet Ninja to your wallet, along with other handy wallet accessories like card-shaped trackers.
Parigo 18-in-1 credit card multitool
Yet another multitool kit shaped like a credit card is the Parigo 18-in-1 tool set. However, unlike the Wallet Ninja card that's slim and literally fits inside a wallet like a credit card, this one is much thicker; it's going to make your wallet a lot bulkier. That said, it also offers a much larger set of tools to make up for it. For starters, there's a knife blade like those found in most Swiss Army knives, making this a solid accessory to carry for your next fishing trip. Then there's a pair of tweezers, a toothpick, a mini whistle, a bottle opener, a fire starter, a small magnifying glass, and a built-in compass for when you're lost in the jungle or out at sea.
All the tools slot into the card-shaped housing, which also has a knife sharpener at one end to keep your blade from going dull. The brand even includes a paracord with the set, which is always nice to have on outdoor adventures. One side of the card has a ruler for quick measurements or drawing straight lines. Due to its bulkier build, the Parigo card toolkit is more suitable to be carried in a small compartment in your backpack as opposed to your trouser pockets. Otherwise, it's almost going to feel like you're carrying two wallets.
Giriaitus 9-in-1 pocket adjustable wrench
Most of the toolkits mentioned so far have a multitude of use cases with no specific highlight. However, the Giriaitus 9-in-1 pocket wrench is quite different. As the name suggests, it's primarily a portable wrench that can fit into your pocket and can be used with a wide range of nuts. While that's the main use case, there are several other features that the Giriaitus tool boasts. For starters, there's a window breaker right at the top, which is useful if you're in a car and stuck inside. Then, there's a bottle opener and a nail puller built into one. The brand has added two types of measuring tools — one ruler on the side that can also be used to draw straight lines, and an adjustable caliper to measure the dimensions of smaller objects.
Finally, there's a pry bar at the bottom, and a clip on the rear to fasten the wrench in your pockets or a compartment in your backpack. While it is certainly portable, it's not as tiny as some other multitools in this list, so you may not be comfortable carrying it in your pockets all the time. Owing to this, you can also store it in your car's glovebox, since the window breaker will come in handy inside your vehicle. It's also one of the few pocket wrenches with granular adjustments to fit any size of nut.
Rush Deer 16-in-1 multitool kit with hammer
The Rush Deer multitool set is absolutely loaded with features, making it the perfect gift for those who love working with wood or fixing items around the house. A good reason for this is the built-in hammer — something that's rarely found on mini multitool sets. Apart from that, there are 15 other features, making it one of the most feature-rich items on this list. For those interested in the specifics, there's a screwdriver hole with three included bits, an Allen wrench, a safety hammer that can be used to break glass and windows, a belt cutter for vehicles, a knife, a steel file, a serrated knife, a bottle opener, a wire cutter, a standard plier, and a needlenose plier. Now that's loaded!
This tool has to be a part of your camping essentials, purely due to the number of features it offers for various situations. Due to the bulge of the hammer, it's not fit to be carried inside your trouser pockets for sure, so it's more of a gadget for your backpack or glovebox. Despite being super functional, the form factor is extremely handy and it fits easily in the palm. It's robust and well-built, and is one of those tools that's not only helpful for day-to-day activities but also comes in handy during emergencies.
Siupro multitool knife with screw driver set
If you're looking for a mini multitool that can specifically be used as a screwdriver, the Siupro multitool knife is the way to go. As the name suggests, this is essentially a pocket knife with an extremely sharp blade, ideal for fishing, camping, and other adventurous activities. It's also accompanied by a pair of pliers, a can opener, a bottle opener, and a nylon pouch to carry the knife. The standout feature, though, is the set of nine screwdriver bits with a magnetic holder built into the knife. The holder is secured magnetically inside the knife and can be unfolded when you want to use it.
Once unfolded, select the bit you wish to use and snap it into place. The included nylon pouch helps with carrying and storing the bits in one place. Since there's a wide variety of bits, this tool eliminates the need for a dedicated multipurpose screwdriver set. Instead, all you have to carry with you is the Siupro knife, which can act as a knife, a set of pliers, and a screwdriver set. Not only does it replace three different tools that are usually large, but it also takes up very little space while doing so. It can fit into a small compartment in your backpack while adding little to no weight.