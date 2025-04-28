10 Invaluable Mini Multitools That Are Perfect For Everyday Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Multitools are handy because a single device can perform multiple tasks. Mini multitools are even more popular because they can be carried around in trouser pockets or backpacks and are useful in several everyday situations. Whether you want to open a bottle of beer or tighten a bolt in your garage, a mini multitool can do it in a jiffy. However, everyone requires different sets of tools, so a single multitool may not cater to everyone's needs. Some may need multitools for adventurous activities, others may need them for grooming or repairing items. Thankfully, there are lots of mini multitools made by several different brands for various purposes.

Since it may be difficult to find the exact type of mini multitool you need, we decided to put together a list of options to help you find the best one for your needs. You can use them as keychains, clip them onto your shirt pocket like a pen, or simply store them in your pockets along with other accessories like a wallet and your phone. In fact, one of these multitools can even be tucked away inside your wallet! The best part about all the multitools on this list is that they're foldable and, hence, can easily be stored without any hazard. That said, here are some of the best mini multitools that you can make a part of your everyday carry.