5 Card-Shaped Trackers That'll Help You Find Your Lost Wallet

Some people always seem to know where their belongings are, while the rest of us scatter phones, keys, and wallets behind us, causing no end of trouble for ourselves. You can avoid this headache by getting an internet-enabled tracking device. AirTags are the most famous, but if you are looking for something specifically to slip into your wallet, they're a bit too bulky for the job. Fortunately, there are products designed for just this purpose.

Advertisement

Most of these trackers use Bluetooth and phone apps like Apple's Find My for iOS users and Google's Find My Device for Android. These Bluetooth tracking apps locate items that have been paired with them and include crowdsourced tracking, enlisting a network of users to find your wallet if it's further afield. Your wallet doesn't need to be within range of your phone's Bluetooth, it just needs to be within range of someone else in the network. The process is anonymous and encrypted, so other users won't be able to see you or your device's location.

We looked at many different card-shaped wallet trackers and compared their features, specs and user reviews to bring you these five selected products. For more information about how we chose the items on the list, see our methodology section at the end of this article. Although it's worth noting that if you already own an AirTag and don't mind a bulging wallet, you can purchase AirTag card-shaped holders and skip the need for a specifically designed device. However, it will be much bulkier than the products on the list. A final word of caution, item trackers won't work if they're inside RFID-blocking wallets, as they're designed to block all wireless signals, including Bluetooth, which is necessary for the tracker to communicate with your device.

Advertisement