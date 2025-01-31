5 Card-Shaped Trackers That'll Help You Find Your Lost Wallet
Some people always seem to know where their belongings are, while the rest of us scatter phones, keys, and wallets behind us, causing no end of trouble for ourselves. You can avoid this headache by getting an internet-enabled tracking device. AirTags are the most famous, but if you are looking for something specifically to slip into your wallet, they're a bit too bulky for the job. Fortunately, there are products designed for just this purpose.
Most of these trackers use Bluetooth and phone apps like Apple's Find My for iOS users and Google's Find My Device for Android. These Bluetooth tracking apps locate items that have been paired with them and include crowdsourced tracking, enlisting a network of users to find your wallet if it's further afield. Your wallet doesn't need to be within range of your phone's Bluetooth, it just needs to be within range of someone else in the network. The process is anonymous and encrypted, so other users won't be able to see you or your device's location.
We looked at many different card-shaped wallet trackers and compared their features, specs and user reviews to bring you these five selected products. For more information about how we chose the items on the list, see our methodology section at the end of this article. Although it's worth noting that if you already own an AirTag and don't mind a bulging wallet, you can purchase AirTag card-shaped holders and skip the need for a specifically designed device. However, it will be much bulkier than the products on the list. A final word of caution, item trackers won't work if they're inside RFID-blocking wallets, as they're designed to block all wireless signals, including Bluetooth, which is necessary for the tracker to communicate with your device.
Tile: Most popular wallet finder card
Tile Slim is Amazon's most popular card-shaped tracker, ranked third overall in the Item Finders category after two AirTags. It works with both iOS and Android phones, although it doesn't use Apple's Find My or Google's Find My Device, so you'll need to install the Tile app on your phone. The Tile app is free, although there's a premium service that includes some extra features. Because Tile is a subsidiary of Life360, it also integrates with all family locator app services.
If you lose your wallet in your house, you can use the Tile app on your phone to make your card ring. Alternatively, you can get Alexa, Google, or Siri to do it for you. You can use the Tile community to locate lost wallets, which works the same way as Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device but with a significantly smaller network. The Tile Slim is available in different colors, including bright pink and aqua, but at $33.99, they cost slightly more than the $29.99 standard black version.
The biggest drawback of the Tile Slim is that it doesn't have a rechargeable battery. The battery lasts for up to three years, but once it dies, you'll need to throw the whole gadget away. Another downside is that if you want to be notified that your wallet is out of Bluetooth range, you need to subscribe to Tile's Premium plan on the Tile app. Most trackers include it as standard.
Chipolo: Thinnest wallet trackers
Chipolo makes three different wallet trackers. Its basic CARD is only 0.08 inches thick, making it the thinnest tracker we found. However, it doesn't work with Apple Find My or Google Find My Device. You'll need to use the Chipolo app. Chipolo also makes the CARD Spot, compatible with Apple Find My, and the CARD Point, which works with Google Find My Device. These versions are fractionally thicker at 0.09 inches but offer a better range of features. The basic Chipolo CARD is the cheapest of the three, costing $18. The CARD Point is $28, and the CARD Spot is $29. All three use community features to track lost wallets either through Apple Find My, Google Find My Device, or the Chipolo app, depending on the CARD you have.
These trackers are loud, with a volume of 105Db, and are water-resistant but not waterproof. They have a Bluetooth range of 200 feet — although this will be less in most situations — and will send an alert as soon as your wallet is out of range of your phone's Bluetooth. Like the Tile Slim, the biggest downside with Chipolo's cards is that the batteries are non-replaceable and non-rechargeable. The battery can last up to 24 months, although it depends on how much you use it. Once the battery runs out, you'll need to purchase a new tracker.
Pebblebee: Works with both Apple and Google apps
Pebblebee's universal card distinguishes itself in several ways. Firstly, it works with both iOS and Android devices, and unlike the Tile Slim, which uses its own app, Pebblebee uses Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device. This means that if you lose your phone, you have a huge network of devices to help locate it. Secondly, it's rechargeable. You can recharge the battery using a USB-C charger, which is included in your purchase. Each charge lasts up to 18 months, and it has the longest Bluetooth range of all the trackers we looked at, with a maximum reach of 500 feet. Of course, this distance is the maximum theoretical range assuming ideal conditions, like a clear line of sight, minimal interference, and no obstacles. In the real world, range is typically much shorter, with walls, furniture, and household device interference getting in the way.
The Pebblebee card also has a loud ring and LED lights and is reasonably water-resistant, although it won't survive being submerged in water. The downside of the Pebblebee is its size. It is noticeably thicker and heavier than other products on this list, weighing 1.44 ounces with a 0.55-inch thickness. The Chipolo CARD Spot, by comparison, weighs 0.28 ounces and is 0.09 inches thick. At $34.99, it is one of the pricier options, but as it's rechargeable, you'll save some money by not having to replace it after a couple of years.
KeySmart: Most water resistant
The KeySmart SmartCard is a good choice if your wallet undergoes a lot of rigorous activity. It is water-resistant with a rating of IPX8 and can withstand being under 3.3. feet of water for an hour. Whether everything else you keep in your wallet is similarly waterproof is another matter, of course. The SmartCard Wallet Tracker includes a lanyard hole, so it can be used in a whole host of outdoorsy situations if you need a robust tracker to attach to your hiking equipment or sports equipment.
The KeySmart card is rechargeable using wireless charging, but you'll need a Qi-enabled wireless charger to do this. It's an iOS-only device that uses the Apple Find My app, so you get all the features that come with Find My. These include community tracking, an alarm when you're out of Bluetooth range, and the ability to ring your wallet from your phone or Siri. The only real drawback of the KeySmart SmartCard is the price. At $39.99, this is the most expensive card on the list. However, chargeable devices cost more than non-chargeable ones, and you may be happy to pay more for the benefits of wireless charging.
Novzix S11: A cheap alternative to Bluetooth devices
All the other card trackers on this list use Bluetooth so that you can locate your wallet over small distances (like in the house) without having to use an app. The Novzix S11 works differently, as it uses NFC (Near Field Communication) instead of Bluetooth. It still connects to Apple Find My, so you have all the benefits that come with the app.
The biggest advantage of the Novzix is its price. At only $8.99, it is less than half the price of most of its competitors. However, you may find the lack of Bluetooth an inconvenience. NFC is usually used for things like contactless payments or hotel room key cards. Rather than having a range of a few hundred feet like Bluetooth, it only has a range of several centimeters. This means that even if you've lost your wallet somewhere in your house, you'll need to connect to the Find My app.
It doesn't have a rechargeable battery, and at 0.12 inches thick, it's slightly bulkier and heavier than many of the products on this list (with the exception of the unusually chunky Pebblebee). If you're looking for a bargain product that includes Bluetooth, we also found the Roiciao tracker card, which works with Apple Find My and costs $10.90.
Methodology: our process for choosing these card-shaped trackers
We compiled this list using the manufacturers' technical specifications, Amazon listings, and trusted review sites. The main features we considered were app compatibility, price, Amazon ratings, product dimensions, and battery life. We also looked at which card-shaped wallet trackers offered additional features, such as water resistance, LED lights, a particularly loud alert volume, and long Bluetooth range.
This list aims to include a variety of card trackers, including different budgets, requirements, and phone operating systems. It isn't possible to include every available product on a list like this, and everyone's requirements will vary. While this is a good starting point, we recommend that you also do your own research before making a purchase. As technology continues to evolve, new features and designs are likely to emerge, offering even more options for wallet trackers. All the prices included in this article were correct at the time of writing but can change at any time.