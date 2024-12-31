10 Of The Best Bluetooth Trackers Worth Buying
Bluetooth feels like it's been around forever, especially since the technology is in virtually every consumer electronic product. However, it's really only been around since the 1990s. Bluetooth is an incredibly useful innovation, connecting things using shortwave radio frequencies and even putting them together to form ad hoc networks. That ability is important for Bluetooth trackers — instead of using satellite location, those ad hoc community networks are accessed to locate the little plastic tags. While GPS has its benefits, Bluetooth tracking is generally less expensive, less draining on phone batteries, and better suited for short-range locations. The origin of Bluetooth's name is pretty cool, too.
From Tile Stickers to Apple AirTags, Bluetooth trackers of all shapes and sizes have become big business in recent years. 115 million Bluetooth item finding solutions shipped in 2024 — but which are the ones worth buying? That's where we come in.
SlashGear has researched some of the most popular and highest-rated Bluetooth trackers on the market and come up with this list of ten that are worth your investment. We'll give you some insight on each tracker's capabilities and features and provide links and prices to purchase these handy little devices.
Apple AirTag
The widespread use of Bluetooth for tracking was popularized when Apple created its iBeacon protocol in 2013. However, Apple's AirTag — probably the best-known of any available tracking device — didn't release until 2021. While Apple has a wide install base to contend with, other brands also had a head start of several years. However, Apple is known for its unique ability to successfully market almost anything to its particular brand of devotees, and the AirTag is no exception.
The AirTag uses a combination of Apple's Ultra Wideband technology and its Find My network to pinpoint a nearby tag or help locate one somewhere further away, perhaps misplaced at a bar or gym locker. And with 153 million iPhone users in the United States alone, that location network is robust and ready to help find your lost stuff in seconds. The range is about 30 feet, but that means 30 feet from any Find My device, not just yours.
AirTags can be registered to up to five people, so things that everyone in the household uses — like a shared set of car keys — can be located by anyone who needs them. You can even ask Siri to find your wallet, and your iPhone will ping the AirTag marked for that item, triggering a sound from the AirTag as well as a locator arrow on your phone. In a sea of tracking choices, the AirTag remains the best option for Apple users.
The Apple AirTag can be bought from Amazon for $24.
Tile Pro
Apple competitor Tile actually released its tracker first — a successful crowdfunding campaign led to that tracker's introduction in 2013, almost a decade prior to the AirTag's debut in 2021. However, with Apple's dominance and the rise in competition from several other big tech companies, Tile faded into the background, and the company was sold to Life360 in 2021. Since then, Tile has redesigned several of its main tracking devices a few times, implementing subscription services from both the Tile brand and Life360.
A new version of the Tile Pro, alongside many of Tile's other products, was released in 2024. Improvements and changes were implemented, some substantial, others not so much. The 2024 Tile Pro, for example, is a little smaller and a little lighter than its 2022 counterpart. Its range has been increased from 400 to 500 feet, and its alarm is also slightly louder, reaching 110 decibels, five more than that of its predecessor.
There are a few knocks against the Tile Pro: it's incompatible with Apple or Google's Find My Device networks, and features like unlimited sharing, out-of-range alerts, and location histories are paywalled. That being said, it's still one of the best trackers on the market for Android users, and the fact that it has been around for over a decade means that its install base, and therefore its tracking network, is one of the largest out there.
The Tile Pro is available on Amazon for $28.
Chipolo One
Chipolo is an interesting little company founded by engineers with a friend whose lost keys were made for late pizza dates. The company's products are made in Europe, and its name is a blend of the words "color" and "chip" — although they say mix-ups with Chipotle keep their customer support division entertained.
The Chipolo One is a small, round tracker available in a rainbow of bright colors. That's intentional, as the colors are considered a signature but also help spot the things these trackers are attached to. An integrated hole makes attachment to key rings or lanyards simple, and the One has a range of up to 200 feet, per the manufacturer. The company mentions that all of its trackers' features are available without a subscription, including out-of-range alerts, a phone finder, a selfie trigger, multiple ringtones, and more.
This particular version of the Chipolo tracker uses an app downloaded to your phone, and isn't picky about whether that phone is an Android or Apple because it doesn't use the Apple Find My or Google Find My Device networks. Because of that, the company says that the Chipolo One is best suited for finding nearby items; platform-specific options are available for long-distance searches.
The Chipolo One can be purchased from Amazon for $25.
Pebblebee Tag Universal
Pebblebee was started after one of its founders had some trouble with a toddler and their innate ability to lose important items. That led to a few aerospace engineers getting together in a garage in Seattle, and in 2013, the company was born.
Pebblebee offers three different flavors of its tracker — a card, a miniature tag, and a "clip" similar to the AirTag — and all are available for the same price. We focused on the Universal Tag because its small size makes it the most unique of Pebblebee's offerings. The Tag features a 300-foot range, IPX6 water resistance, and can run off a full charge for up to eight months. The Clip and Card have slightly better range and battery life, but all are compatible with the Find My/Find My Device systems from Apple and Android, respectively, just not at the same time.
Pebblebee's trackers all feature loud buzzers and bright lights, making them great for helping find those keys that fell behind the laundry machine in a dark basement. They look stylish, emblazoned with the company's little bee mascot. They are rechargeable rather than requiring a new unit or replacement battery. The Tag includes both a double-sided patch to stick it to things as well as a silicone strap useful for attaching the tracker to a pet collar or backpack strap.
The Pebblebee Tag Universal is on Amazon for $35.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2
Given that the two companies are some of the world's biggest phone makers, it's probably not a big surprise that the Apple AirTag inspired Samsung to make a similar product. Samsung's entry into the tracking space was a little late to the party, with its original SmartTag releasing in early 2021, trailing the AirTag by over seven years.
The Samsung SmartTag 2 was released in October of 2023, and several improvements were implemented over the original. A complete physical redesign made the tracker flatter, and a larger, metal-reinforced keyring hole allows for thicker clips like carabiners to be used with the device. Improved battery life can squeeze up to 500 days from a new battery, and 700 days in Power Saving Mode. Lost Mode allows any smartphone user to use NFC technology to receive a preset message and your contact information from the tag, regardless of platform.
The Samsung SmartTag 2, unsurprisingly, is platform-specific, only working with Samsung smartphones and tablets. While Samsung claims that the connection range of the SmartTag 2's Bluetooth is up to 360 feet, the device can also use the Galaxy Find Network of devices that have opted into the SmartThings Find app. For owners of Samsung Galaxy phones, and especially those who are also users of other Samsung SmartThings devices, the SmartTag 2 is a great pick.
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 can be purchased from Amazon for $30.
Tile Slim
Sometimes, items simply aren't compatible with the form factor of most Bluetooth tracking devices. Sometimes, an AirTag is just too bulky to put into a sleeve, or a Tile Mate makes an unsightly bulge in a wallet. For these applications, something thinner and lighter is more appropriate.
Essentially a smart card, the Tile Slim is the bestselling Tile product on Amazon at the time of writing. A discreet option for Bluetooth tracking, the Tile Slim measures 3.36 inches long, perfect for sliding into a wallet alongside credit cards. However, it's not just great as a trackable card: Tile employees have slipped Tile Slims in (or stuck them on) everything from battery packs to laptops to luggage tags — one even suggested mailing it with expensive packages.
Impressively, this thin device still manages to have an SOS trigger built into it, a feature shared with all the Tile products that were redesigned and released in 2024. As long as you're in Bluetooth range of your phone and connected to the Life360 app, a triple-tap of the button on the Slim will notify the contacts you chose during setup. It's not the same as calling 911, but it can be a savior in uncomfortable but not dangerous situations.
The Tile Slim has a list price of $30 for a black device and can be ordered on Amazon. Four other colors are available on Tile's website for a slightly higher price.
Chipolo Card Point
While the Chipolo One uses the company's own app and network for its tracking, Chipolo also makes platform-specific trackers that utilize Apple's Find My network or Google's Find My Device tech for iPhone or Android users. Chipolo's line of Apple trackers is known as the Spot; the Android version is called the Point.
Since we'll mention a few more Find My devices later in this article, we'll discuss the Chipolo Card Point next, giving us a chance to talk about Chipolo's Android tracker while also switching up the physical style of the tracker from the AirTag style One to the Card, which is, well, a card, perfect for tracking a wallet or passport. It's very loud, clocking in at up to 105 decibels, and it has a range of about 200 feet with a 60-meter range to activate sound alerts from your phone to the device.
The battery in the Chipolo Card Point is not replaceable, but its estimated lifespan is two years. It's waterproof, and the Google Find My Device network includes phones and tablets running Android 9.0 or above — a network that Google says consists of over a billion devices. While some users are known to use plant trackers for less-than-savory purposes, Google has implemented some ways to detect them.
The Chipolo Card Point can be purchased from Amazon for $35.
Tile Sticker
Tile has devices that can be connected to both Apple and Android phones, and they offer trackers of several different shapes and sizes. One such unique device is the Tile Sticker.
More versatile than most of its counterparts because of its size, the Tile Sticker measures just over an inch per side and is .32 inches thick. It's got an adhesive sticker backing that requires a good amount of oomph to remove once you've placed it, meaning it should stay put wherever you stick it, whether that's on a backpack, bike, or power tool — although many Milwaukee power tools have their own, built-in tracking devices. Life360 and Tile's subscription plans also offer item reimbursement, offering up to $1,000 if Tile can't find your Tiled item.
As far as networks go, Tile's has over 35 million devices; that sounds like a lot until you compare that to Apple, which claims hundreds of millions of devices are connected to its Find My network, and Samsung, which says over 200 million nodes are on SmartThings.
Tile trackers use Bluetooth and the Tile Network for location. This means active, real-time updates are impossible; you'll get an update whenever a phone with either the Tile or Life360 apps is installed. It's not ideal for pinpoint accuracy, but it will get you close enough to use the devices' audio cues to find your items.
The Tile Sticker is available on Amazon with a list price of $25.
Groove Smart Wallet Trace
Tennessee-based Groove Life makes a handful of interesting products and markets to the "bespoke accessory" crowd with its belts, wallets, and silicone rings — the latter often worn by mechanics or other tradespeople who could be endangered by wearing metallic or smart rings while working. One of the newest additions to its wallet lineup, the Trace, is interesting to us because of the addition of an Apple-compatible smart card hidden inside. This card, when activated, works with Apple's Find My tech in the same way as an AirTag, using a combination of Bluetooth and crowdsourced location gathering to locate both the card and your missing wallet.
The wallet itself is pretty nice, too. It has a brushed aluminum finish and a removable money clip on the side, and it can hold up to six cards that emerge from the wallet with a swipe. Users of some of Groove Smart's other wallets complained that their thumbs didn't quite "catch" and took multiple tries to get cards out; that issue has been addressed with the inclusion of a tactile patch that sticks to the side of the wallet. The tracking card has its own hidden spot in the wallet, and its battery should last two years before needing a replacement, which Groove Life supplies for a small fee.
The Groove Smart Wallet Trace can be ordered directly from the manufacturer for $99. Some of Groove Life's other products are sold on Amazon, but the Trace was not yet available at the time of writing.
Eufy SmartTrack Link
Eufy is the security-focused arm of Anker, a company that's best known for its Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and chargers, among dozens of other electronic devices. Eufy's entry point into the Bluetooth tracking world is its SmartTrack line of products. Similar to the AirTag, the SmartTrack Link is a small square with a hole for a keyring or lanyard. Eufy also makes a card similar to the Chipolo Card and Tile Slim, although it's unique in that it is rechargeable.
The SmartTrack Link has many of the features we've seen in other tracking devices on this list. It works with Apple's Find My app, and setup is as easy as adding the device to the Items tab. A left-behind alarm triggers if you get too far from your device, and double-tapping the SmartTrack Link causes its paired phone to ring, even if that phone is set to silent. It comes with a replaceable battery that Eufy says will last about a year, and there's a QR code printed on the back of the Link that can provide whatever contact information you choose to share so good Samaritans can help reconnect you to your lost items.
The Eufy SmartTrack Link can be purchased on Amazon for $20.
Methodology
This list of the best Bluetooth trackers worth buying is the result of researching Amazon bestsellers, professional reviews from trusted websites, technical data from manufacturers, and customer feedback on retail sites. We tried to be diverse in the companies we added to our list, but the nature of Bluetooth trackers makes them reliant on the established networks of the apps that provide location data, making the Tile trackers and Apple AirTag more popular and, therefore, better represented in this article.
I'd like to include one final point, specifically for pet owners. As someone who lost their dog for a month in June of 2024 (she's home safe now), I understand the desire to keep track of one's pet with the latest technology better than most. While there are several accessories available that are designed to attach these trackers to pets, they aren't the best option — especially when dogs or cats run off outside heavily populated areas. Our animals often get lost in areas where networks like the ones that these trackers rely upon simply aren't available, meaning they can't find the tracker or the pet with any degree of reliability. GPS trackers are the better choice for that use case.