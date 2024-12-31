10 Of The Best Bluetooth Trackers Worth Buying

Bluetooth feels like it's been around forever, especially since the technology is in virtually every consumer electronic product. However, it's really only been around since the 1990s. Bluetooth is an incredibly useful innovation, connecting things using shortwave radio frequencies and even putting them together to form ad hoc networks. That ability is important for Bluetooth trackers — instead of using satellite location, those ad hoc community networks are accessed to locate the little plastic tags. While GPS has its benefits, Bluetooth tracking is generally less expensive, less draining on phone batteries, and better suited for short-range locations. The origin of Bluetooth's name is pretty cool, too.

From Tile Stickers to Apple AirTags, Bluetooth trackers of all shapes and sizes have become big business in recent years. 115 million Bluetooth item finding solutions shipped in 2024 — but which are the ones worth buying? That's where we come in.

SlashGear has researched some of the most popular and highest-rated Bluetooth trackers on the market and come up with this list of ten that are worth your investment. We'll give you some insight on each tracker's capabilities and features and provide links and prices to purchase these handy little devices.