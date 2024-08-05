How To Tell If Your Milwaukee Tool Has One-Key

While you may not be able to see a One-Key-equipped tool's Bluetooth chip, both the tool itself and the packaging it came in are covered in informative markings.

If you want to know whether a Milwaukee tool has One-Key functionality before you even buy it at the store, take a close look at the packaging. If the tool has One-Key, there should be a distinctive blue flag on the packaging with the phrase "w/ ONE-KEY" printed on it. This is placed on the box to make it distinctive from similar tool models lacking One-Key functionality. If you're shopping online, you should see a similar descriptor in the product name, as well as a wi-fi symbol on its store thumbnail.

Advertisement

If you're looking for markings on the tool itself, there are two spots you can check. All One-Key-equipped Milwaukee tools have the One-Key logo stamped somewhere on their surface, usually near the spot where you attach a battery pack. If the tool has been used a lot, this logo may be a bit worn and hard to read. In such a case, you should also check the LCD mode display, usually also near the battery bay. If the tool has One-Key, there should be a distinctive blue Wi-Fi icon next to the mode indicators. This icon will light up when you attach a battery pack, and it also flashes if the tool is connected to the One-Key app.