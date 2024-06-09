Milwaukee Tick Tool Tracker: How It Works (And Is It Worth Buying?)

Before we get into what makes the Tick tracker so special, let's briefly cover the mechanics and benefits of the One-Key system in general. In a nutshell, the One-Key system serves as both a tracking system and a digital catalog of all registered tools. Milwaukee tools with One-Key trackers built in can be detected and registered by the One-Key mobile app, which can be installed on any Android or iOS smartphone. To clarify, we're not talking about registering your tools with Milwaukee, though you should do that too.

The most obvious function of this system is that it can track the location of any connected tool via Bluetooth. It's not a GPS system, so it can't track the tool anywhere and everywhere, but as long as the tool is within around 100 feet, the One-Key app can find it. In addition to tracking, though, you can also use the One-Key app to create a library and set permissions for your tools, which is great for a professional jobsite.

Say, for example, a worker wants to use a power drill. An administrator can mark the tool as checked out in the One-Key app, so if someone else wants to use the drill, they'll know who had it last. Check-out records are also stored digitally, and thanks to the app's built-in integrations with systems like Autodesk, that information can be tracked over time for maintaining daily work statistics.