How To Register Your Milwaukee Tools (And Why You Should)

In some cases, you'll need to register your tools with the manufacturer to activate the warranty, but that's no longer the case with Milwaukee. All Milwaukee tools come automatically registered with the warranty, so you're set as soon as you purchase to complete your purchase — at least in North America. This means the next set of tools you pick up for your home mechanic set will automatically be backed by the applicable warranty. This is good for people who are forgetful and may have neglected to register a tool when they brought it home. If you're in Europe, you can navigate through the EU version of the Milwaukee website and register your tool.

Having your Milwaukee tool automatically registered does come with some caveats, however. You have to buy from an authorized Milwaukee retailer, which means tools you buy from Amazon or eBay will not automatically be registered. Luckily, Milwaukee says it isn't completely necessary to keep receipts to prove purchase, but it won't hurt to have it to show your tool is within its warranty window. However, the tool's date code can be used to determine whether its warranty is active.