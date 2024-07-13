5 Milwaukee Tools That Are Compatible With One-Key

Running a professional construction job site isn't just about slinging tools around and comically dodging steel girders. It's a very in-depth, detail-oriented gig. Workers need to be in their proper places at the appropriate time, doing exactly what they're scheduled to do to keep the entire project on schedule. A big component of this process is making sure that all of the workers have immediate access to the tools they need.

However, we're all only human, and even hefty job site tools can get misplaced. If you're having trouble keeping a leash on your tools, then there's a system that can help, created by one of the giants of the tool industry, Milwaukee. Integrated into its higher-end tools like the M18 series, Milwaukee's One-Key system allows you to integrate tools into an entire digital library. This helps workers keep track of their whereabouts, record their usage, and fine-tune some of their functions. Not all Milwaukee tools have this feature integrated, though in many cases that can be remedied with Milwaukee standalone tick tool tracker tags. Here are some of the tools that do come ready to use the One-Key system and the additional features that allows.