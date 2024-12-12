Android's New Features Help Stop Unwanted Bluetooth Trackers: Here's How To Use Them

Late last year, Google launched an unknown tracker alert system that detects if an unknown object tracking device is moving with them. There have been numerous reports so far, where devices like AirTags have been used for stalking, theft, and other such illicit acts. To combat the threat, Google and Apple also joined hands to create a cross-platform tracker alert system. Now, Google is reinforcing the safety system with two new features that are heading to Android phones.

The first one is the ability to turn off location updates. In scenarios where users see an unknown tracker alert on their phone, they can choose to disable their phone's location logs on Google's Find My Device network. Once enabled, their location updates will be paused for a duration of 24 hours. To do so, open the tracker alert notification and follow this path: I can't find the tracker > Temporarily pause.

Google

However, keep in mind this won't stop the tracker's owner from detecting the tracking device remotely via its own dashboard. In case you can't access the unknown tracker notification anymore, you can launch a manual scan to look for any unknown tracking device by following these steps:

Open the Settings apps on your phone. Scroll down and tap on Safety & Emergency. Tap on the "Unknown tracker alerts" option.

When you tap the Scan Now option, your phone will begin looking for any possible compatible Bluetooth trackers following you.